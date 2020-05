Been trying to order a Chromecast audio (actually several) from the US Google store.

https://store.google.com/us/product/chromecast_audio?hl=en-US

I have so far been unsuccessful finalising an order for delivery to NZ using the Post YouShop service. The orders are being cancelled with the message:

Because of suspicious activity on this account, we have taken the step of canceling your order.

Any thoughts?

I suspect that its my NZ credit card.