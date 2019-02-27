Yup, it is :D

So many times lately on TradeMe, I've listed large/heavy items and clearly stated pickup only. I tend to state this 2x in the description, and have the auction set to pick up only as well.

People from out of Auckland bid, win, transfer funds to me and then say :

a) "I'll get Bob to pick it up for me, heres his number" - I then have to contact Bob and arrange pickup time which they either never turn up for, or never reply.

b) "Courier it to me" - NO. Even had one say "But in your auction it says you'd consider it". Umm not it dosent. Show me where. Oh look, PICK UP ONLY is shown. Even if you offer to arrange courier, NO. Its a pain in the arse for me to track down packaging for said item (which is usually only a few dollars) , which you then claim was damaged when arrived "due to poor packaging" - I'm not a fricking logistics company so dont hold bubble wrap/boxes on hand sorry.

And because of the above, I then end up with a negative feedback from them!!!

Wish you could ban anyone from outside of your area (based on their profile info) from bidding.........