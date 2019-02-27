Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
xpd



#247854 27-Feb-2019 08:11
Yup, it is :D

 

So many times lately on TradeMe, I've listed large/heavy items and clearly stated pickup only. I tend to state this 2x in the description, and have the auction set to pick up only as well.

 

People from out of Auckland bid, win, transfer funds to me and then say :

 

a)   "I'll get Bob to pick it up for me, heres his number" - I then have to contact Bob and arrange pickup time which they either never turn up for, or never reply.

 

b) "Courier it to me"  - NO. Even had one say "But in your auction it says you'd consider it". Umm not it dosent. Show me where. Oh look, PICK UP ONLY is shown. Even if you offer to arrange courier, NO. Its a pain in the arse for me to track down packaging for said item (which is usually only a few dollars) , which you then claim was damaged when arrived "due to poor packaging" - I'm not a fricking logistics company so dont hold bubble wrap/boxes on hand sorry.

 

And because of the above, I then end up with a negative feedback from them!!!

 

Wish you could ban anyone from outside of your area (based on their profile info) from bidding.........

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
Geekzone
  #2187841 27-Feb-2019 08:11
Hmmmm. Here we go.




  #2187855 27-Feb-2019 08:38
This and other reasons is why I long gave up on trademe and any form of second hand market place in NZ. Everyone is either trying to rip you off and sell broken junk or imbeciles who can't read buy your items then rage at you. 

 
 
 
 


  #2187862 27-Feb-2019 08:45
6 people support this post
Because they have transferred the funds and you still have the goods as well , you are still winning 😁

 

If the buyer cannot arrange for Bob to come pick-up the goods on their behalf , screw'em… as long as you their funds it's up to them 😁

  #2187863 27-Feb-2019 08:46
5 people support this post
My pet peeve is all of the above, plus "Would you take $75?"

 

My answer - "yes, I'll add a Buy Now of $75"

 

 

 

Result - auction passes in with no bids. 

 

Why waste my time? Trade Me Buyers really are a frustrating breed. 




  #2187864 27-Feb-2019 08:46
2 people support this post
Coil:

 

This and other reasons is why I long gave up on trademe and any form of second hand market place in NZ. Everyone is either trying to rip you off and sell broken junk or imbeciles who can't read buy your items then rage at you. 

 

 

Facebook markets is so bad for trying to rip people off, you have something listed for $800 they offer you 400 or 500 and then try and point out others have it at that price but don't tell you that the one for 400 or 500 has a broken screen or chips etc (I normally list cellphones etc).

 

Also had a couple that demand the pre-order bonus that comes with the phone (but not being sold with the listing).  Had one guy go nuts when i said it didn't come with the wireless charger etc.  

 

Have them listed as pickup in albany but have had a couple demand I drop it off to them as it's to far to drive from south auckland.

 

 

  #2187874 27-Feb-2019 09:08
One person supports this post
tripp: Have them listed as pickup in albany but have had a couple demand I drop it off to them as it's to far to drive from south auckland.

 

How's that for arrogance? "It's too far to drive, so drive for me".

  #2187876 27-Feb-2019 09:13
One person supports this post
Have to say I've more or less given up on selling the smaller value items on Trademe because of the hassle factor.  I hate wasting things or throwing something out but have been doing that just recently.

 
 
 
 


  #2187883 27-Feb-2019 09:29
tripp:

 

Coil:

 

This and other reasons is why I long gave up on trademe and any form of second hand market place in NZ. Everyone is either trying to rip you off and sell broken junk or imbeciles who can't read buy your items then rage at you. 

 

 

Facebook markets is so bad for trying to rip people off, you have something listed for $800 they offer you 400 or 500 and then try and point out others have it at that price but don't tell you that the one for 400 or 500 has a broken screen or chips etc (I normally list cellphones etc).

 

Also had a couple that demand the pre-order bonus that comes with the phone (but not being sold with the listing).  Had one guy go nuts when i said it didn't come with the wireless charger etc.  

 

Have them listed as pickup in albany but have had a couple demand I drop it off to them as it's to far to drive from south auckland.

 

 

 

 

Crack heads are not worth dealing with...

  #2187886 27-Feb-2019 09:35
TBH I've not really had that much problem with TM. I'm always really clear what items are for pickup only and what i will consider shipping. Anytime there's been a hiccup it's almost always something I missed and put down incorrectly in the ad.

 

 

 

Maybe it's an auckland thing? I can imagine driving from south to north to pick up something is a lot of time and petrol, esp. for cheap items.

 

 

 

 




Antonios K

 

Antonios K

 

  #2187887 27-Feb-2019 09:37
4 people support this post
Facebook market place is far worse for tards I sold a phone not that long ago and the girl told me she was crying cause I told her don't bother wasting my time you said you were going to be here latest at 7pm and 7.30pm I messaged her and her response ' just leaving Mangere now '

  #2187907 27-Feb-2019 09:55
rp1790:

 

Have to say I've more or less given up on selling the smaller value items on Trademe because of the hassle factor.  I hate wasting things or throwing something out but have been doing that just recently.

 

 

 

 

Same here. If I am not likely to get at least $100 for whatever I am selling, then it is not usually worth my time and effort. The upshot is that the Op Shops and City Mission benefit from getting my books, clothes, small items of electronics & furniture etc.

 

All that said, I have been reasonably successful on TradeMe so far - my buyers generally seem to be reasonable people and I think with one exception, all my transactions have been relatively painless. I am not sure how much the above policy plus putting a lot of effort into the listings contributes to that.

 

Of course I still get the stupid questions, but I usually ignore the utterly moronic ones...




  #2187909 27-Feb-2019 10:04
FB is the worst by far!

Everyone is a low baller.

Me: “wanting $700 firm” idiot: “would you consider $200? Can come now” me: “hang on and ask yourself, would you sell me this for $500 less than what I’m asking??” Than I usually block them.

Time wasters, trolls and the sorts.

Trade me is bad too, the question system is flawed.

  #2187916 27-Feb-2019 10:16
3 people support this post
I've been increasingly shocked by the level of fees that they charge. Last thing I sold was an iPad and the fees exceeded $100.





  #2187933 27-Feb-2019 10:42
I have had a table tennis table listed on trademe for a week, not a single bid. 

 

Put it on facebook marketplace this morning, 8 people said they were 'interested' within 1/2 hour of listing. 

 

Then this woman sends this...

 

shelz: Hi I am very interested in this where is pick up please thank you

 

Me: OK, fine, some others are looking too (give my address..)
will let you know if it sells before.

 

Simultaneous to this, another person in another messenger windows said they wanted to buy it (i never realised this would be so popular). But now i have to tell 'shelz' and the others that they missed out.  The others were all OK, but when I told shelz....

 

shelz: Well I said I want it lol & I do I have had things sold underneath me before & it's really rude to do this & disrespectful
If some wants it it should be to that person 1st thanks I am really wanting it & meant it I don't want to muck around

 

(This is despite me having told her that others were already looking at it before her)

 

Me: sorry, i had 3 people interested at the same time
it wasn't clear that you wanted it,
apologies if i misunderstood

 

Shelz:I am so f****n wild gggggrrrr

 

Me:Again , apologies, you said you were interested, not that you want to buy it.
you were not actually the first either

 

Shelz:Really well ***k you I find people like this so disrespectful I would never do this to people if I was selling something as I was brought up with manners & respect

 

Me:We listed this an hour ago or so, and i had 8 people including you message me
and you were not the first to show interest
if you had said, "I would like to buy this now", you would have got it

 

Shelz:Well all you need to do is say I have others interested before me but never mind I am use to having things sold underneath me

 

Me: Again sorry

 

The thing is, I say that others were interested -- she wasn't the first by any means. Will be more careful in future about how I handle the difference between 'interested' and actually wanting to buy!

  #2187936 27-Feb-2019 10:47
FB Marketplace can be problematic and have it's time wasters, and I think we've brought a couple of small things for the kids off there.

 

But what FB is good for is the local buy\sell\swap pages\groups that are out there. These can have mod's monitoring, time wasters get reported and kicked out.

