From my own experience with:

Compatible Capsules / Compatible Machine = Hit and miss!

Compatible Capsules / Nespresso Machine = Hit and miss!

Nespresso Capsules / Nespresso Machine = Hit every time!

Cost wise with Compatible "failures", it's actually cheaper and far more consistent to use Nespresso Capsules.

...and yes I did try ALL brands of compatible capsules!

Also Nespresso deliver FREE for orders over $50. You don't need to be in Ak/Wgtn/Chch.