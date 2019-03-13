Am happy to buy Nespresso but not being in AKL/WLG/CHC makes this a little more challenging.
What's the state of play in 2019? I'm new to Nespresso and searches indicate that consistency has been better with Nespreso capsules. There was inconsistency with 3rd party compatibles.
Has this changed?
I just bought some Moccona (hopefully it's stale ground coffee rather than instant in a capsule) as it was on special and cheaper options were not in aluminium capsules (google suggests this makes a difference). It was also available "off the shelf" in Dunedin.
Any thoughts on NZ options and most affordable options would be greatly appreciated!