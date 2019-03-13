Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicNespresso Compatible Capsules in 2019


160 posts

Master Geek


#248187 13-Mar-2019 17:36
Send private message quote this post

Have just bought an old second hand Lattissima+

Am happy to buy Nespresso but not being in AKL/WLG/CHC makes this a little more challenging.

What's the state of play in 2019? I'm new to Nespresso and searches indicate that consistency has been better with Nespreso capsules. There was inconsistency with 3rd party compatibles.

Has this changed?

I just bought some Moccona (hopefully it's stale ground coffee rather than instant in a capsule) as it was on special and cheaper options were not in aluminium capsules (google suggests this makes a difference). It was also available "off the shelf" in Dunedin.

Any thoughts on NZ options and most affordable options would be greatly appreciated!

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
961 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2197447 13-Mar-2019 17:45
Send private message quote this post

From my own experience with:

 

Compatible Capsules / Compatible Machine = Hit and miss!

 

Compatible Capsules / Nespresso Machine = Hit and miss!

 

Nespresso Capsules / Nespresso Machine = Hit every time!

 

Cost wise with Compatible "failures", it's actually cheaper and far more consistent to use Nespresso Capsules.

 

...and yes I did try ALL brands of compatible capsules!

 

Also Nespresso deliver FREE for orders over $50. You don't need to be in Ak/Wgtn/Chch.



160 posts

Master Geek


  #2197453 13-Mar-2019 18:07
Send private message quote this post

Thanks. What is a miss? Total fail or bad taste?

 
 
 
 


/dev/null
9493 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2197456 13-Mar-2019 18:16
Send private message quote this post

I agree - compatible capsules are rubbish compared to the real things.

 

While the Nespresso isn't the "best" Coffee, it is still very good and I prefer the official capsules over the store bought ones. I like strong Coffee and find that every single time it tastes the same and has a rather pleasing taste.

 

Also, while it is a pain that the recycling bags cost a few dollars I still do it - you just take the bags straight to a post shop to get rid of your used capsules.

 

I did however buy some Nespresso capsules from https://killercoffeeco.com.au - they're cheap and "6 times stronger than regular Coffee" so should be interesting. Free shipping to NZ too.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

591 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2197493 13-Mar-2019 18:26
Send private message quote this post

i use https://www.coffeecapsules2u.co.nz/

 

no issues with the "compatability" from day 1, good value and quick shipping.

 

Started with the sampler pack to gauge taste and ordered from there.

 

 

961 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2197499 13-Mar-2019 18:36
Send private message quote this post

dunnersdude: Thanks. What is a miss? Total fail or bad taste?

 

Failure / poor flow / coffee ground in your coffee!

2262 posts

Uber Geek


  #2197500 13-Mar-2019 18:37
Send private message quote this post

I've got a Breville Nespresso (with a pull down handle to puncture the capsule) and my goto capsules are l'Or Onyx, strength 12.

 

Use it for both a ordinary coffee with a bit of milk and espresso shots to make a latte.

 

Perfectly fine and tatsy and much cheaper than official Nespresso capsules so no compelling reason for me to switch.




= > ÷

 

 

BDFL - Memuneh
68101 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2197501 13-Mar-2019 18:44
Send private message quote this post

@michaelmurfy Most garden centres have Nespresso boxes for recycling collection. I just fill a plastic bag and every few months go to the Churton Park garden centre and dump the contents. Free.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 


961 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2197502 13-Mar-2019 18:46
Send private message quote this post

Must have been a special on delivery, but now from the Nespresso website:

 

"Next Day delivery $5.50 on any order or free on orders of 100 capsules or more. Next Day Delivery is available for orders placed prior to 5.00pm (business days only) to be delivered the next business day*.

2130 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2197506 13-Mar-2019 18:57
Send private message quote this post

I find LOR ones really good. Get from supermarket.

They are aluminium so it pireces perfectly.

Other bands like Robert Harris, it doesn’t break top of capsule properly and the flow gets gummed up, think they’re made out of plastic.

I can’t comment on taste, just that they taste good to me.

2966 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2197523 13-Mar-2019 19:35
Send private message quote this post

LOR here too. Signed up to recycling programme with them also. Freepost box with them.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.



160 posts

Master Geek


  #2197526 13-Mar-2019 19:46
Send private message quote this post

The Lattissima delivers coffee and the milk automagically. The total drink volume is tiny! Maybe 100mL?

Is there any way around this or is Nespresso = tiny coffee?

BDFL - Memuneh
68101 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2197529 13-Mar-2019 19:52
Send private message quote this post

A shot of espresso coffee is about 25ml. You can set the machine for more but that will change the flavour profile.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

85 posts

Master Geek


  #2197532 13-Mar-2019 20:00
Send private message quote this post

I use coffeecapsules2u and Robert Harris from pack n save both about 45 to 50cents each and never had an issue. I guess one benefit from nespresso is the huge range.

Go Hawks!
1020 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2197552 13-Mar-2019 21:09
Send private message quote this post

dunnersdude: The Lattissima delivers coffee and the milk automagically. The total drink volume is tiny! Maybe 100mL?

Is there any way around this or is Nespresso = tiny coffee?

 

Check out the manual - there is a way to increase the volume of coffee milk added to the coffee.  (If that's not the model, Delonghi are very good at having their manuals online).

 

As freitasm mentioned, you probably don't want to increase the volume of the espresso shot, unless you want to make a weaker coffee.

 

 

742 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2197557 13-Mar-2019 21:29
Send private message quote this post

I've tried HEAPS, but agree with everyone else-  legitimate Capsules are by far the..

 

  • Most reliable
  • Best tasting
  • Easiest to use
  • Easiest to recycle

Anecdotally they have more caffeine - although this is subjective both my wife and I agree nothing gives as much of a 'buzz' and has such long lasting impact on your mental state as genuine nespresso. 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic




News »

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.