Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWarehouse money visa card


4505 posts

Uber Geek


#248507 28-Mar-2019 20:55
Send private message quote this post

Anyone get the email last week they are now charging a $50 annual fee? 

 

So, I cancelled my card.  Along with almost everyone else because it took me an hour to get through to them and the lady said tons of people are cancelling their cards!!!

 

But, warehouse money are now saying the $50 annual fee was an error!!!! ( i don't believe that , i think they just realised they no longer have any customers and reversed their decision). 

 

Too late, cancelled my card already. 

 

This is really really bad by warehouse money!  They destroyed their own business by not proofreading!

 

 

Create new topic
4439 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2206683 28-Mar-2019 21:25
Send private message quote this post

I too got the original email, and also spent about 40 minutes waiting to talk to a CSR. I asked them, though, whether the charge applied from 1 April for all cards (as the email implied), or from the card's anniversary. They confirmed it was the latter, and given my anniversary is apparently March I decided to keep the account open until next March.

I only have the card for the 5% discount, so certainly planned to get rid of it before my first charge next March, so luckily will just retain it now the decision has been reversed/corrected.

624 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2206686 28-Mar-2019 21:33
Send private message quote this post

I too was going to cancel, but gave up after two minutes on hold and sent them a message via the online portal.

 

Gist of the message was either cancel the fee or cancel the card. Haven't had a response as yet (sent on Friday) but I intend to keep on using it now they have corrected their "error".

 
 
 
 


15426 posts

Uber Geek


  #2206702 28-Mar-2019 22:03
Send private message quote this post

That is odd because it showed the new fee in the documents on their website for that card, as I wanted to check it wasn't an error when I got the email. I see the annual fee now is $0 on the fees page. I emailed them a week ago to cancel the card due as a result of the new fee and for them to confirm, but never heard back from them. So not sure where it is  now at, but it looks like my account is still open when I log in. 

604 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2207359 29-Mar-2019 20:42
Send private message quote this post

Looks like an annual fee of $55 does indeed apply to the Purple card. I will have to cancel it, makes the rewards almost obsolete. Thank you OP for bringing this to my attention, the mentioned email went to my spam folder so I hadn't received it.

808 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2207400 29-Mar-2019 23:30
Send private message quote this post

Interesting. I never received an email as far as I can tell. I have the warehouse money red card for the 5% off.
Currently their website lists the purple card as having the annual fee and the red card having a $0 annual fee.

Not sure what is going on. I recall that the warehouse sold it's credit cards recently. Maybe the new owner wants to make some more $$$.

15426 posts

Uber Geek


  #2207404 29-Mar-2019 23:48
Send private message quote this post

KrazyKid: Interesting. I never received an email as far as I can tell. I have the warehouse money red card for the 5% off.
Currently their website lists the purple card as having the annual fee and the red card having a $0 annual fee.

 

My parents who also both have the card never got any email either. But they have cancelled the card after I told them, but I don't think they have had any confirmation of cancellation.

 

 

 

The email they sent me initially referred to the warehouse money red card and said

 

"We're introducing some new fees and changing the interest rates that will apply to your Warehouse Money Visa Card."

 

Then it listed the $55 annual fee on that which was to  from the 1st April. Then they sent an email  yesterday to say that that the annual fee was an error , and it should have read  $0. 

142 posts

Master Geek


  #2210884 4-Apr-2019 19:20
Send private message quote this post

April fools?

 

 

If you want a credit card from a proper bank without any fees, ASB does a Visa Lite. No rewards though, but they also promise no fees in perpetuity.

 
 
 
 


4439 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2210887 4-Apr-2019 19:29
Send private message quote this post

The only point of having this card, IMO and in my situation, is for that 5% discount at The Warehouse - we only ever use it there, given we have a BNZ cashback card for every other purchase.

I imagine there are a decent number of people in this camp, and then others for whom the card is their primary one, drawn to the lack of annual fees.

571 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2210897 4-Apr-2019 20:04
Send private message quote this post

I note from the current fees schedule they charge a $55 establishment fee. I assume this is a fee paid the first time you get a card (in lieu of an annual fee). Is this new? I'd wondered about getting one to get the 5% discount as others have done. Not sure if I'll do so now.

4439 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2210900 4-Apr-2019 20:12
Send private message quote this post

KiwiSurfer:

 

I note from the current fees schedule they charge a $55 establishment fee. I assume this is a fee paid the first time you get a card (in lieu of an annual fee). Is this new? I'd wondered about getting one to get the 5% discount as others have done. Not sure if I'll do so now.

 

 

I see what you mean - https://www.warehousemoney.co.nz/cards/card-terms-fees

 

That is indeed a new charge - it was completely free previously, ie no set-up or annual fee. Perhaps this was introduced when they went back on the attempt to introduce an annual charge?

169 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2426148 24-Feb-2020 09:16
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

They advertised the $55 annual fee for my rewards card in advance. I got an email 22 March 2019 indicating it would apply from the first annual renewal after 1 April 2019.

 

It is an annoyance to have an increase in the annual fee from $0 to $55, but there were also new benefits added at that time (like interest-free deals for larger purchases at Noel Leeming, although I don't think I've made use of that yet) and even with the $55 fee I'm still ahead with $300+ in reward dollars each year. Sticking with my card for now.

624 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2426155 24-Feb-2020 09:35
Send private message quote this post

heapsort:

 

They advertised the $55 annual fee for my rewards card in advance. I got an email 22 March 2019 indicating it would apply from the first annual renewal after 1 April 2019.

 

 

Have you actually been charged the annual fee? There is no mention of this anywhere I can find on the WM website.

4439 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2426175 24-Feb-2020 09:51
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

I asked for this thread to be unlocked as I had received an email saying I'd be charged that $55 annual fee from 1 Apr, so thought they were trying this again - then I realised it was an email from this time last year that I'd snoozed to remind me to cancel the card before its anniversary! What a drongo... and panic avoided...

169 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2426180 24-Feb-2020 10:02
Send private message quote this post

Kraven:

 

heapsort:

 

They advertised the $55 annual fee for my rewards card in advance. I got an email 22 March 2019 indicating it would apply from the first annual renewal after 1 April 2019.

 

 

Have you actually been charged the annual fee? There is no mention of this anywhere I can find on the WM website.

 

 

I was billed the $55 annual fee on my Purple Visa card for the first time in December 2019 - and as previously mentioned, I received an email indicating the changes to terms and conditions in March 2019.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.