Anyone get the email last week they are now charging a $50 annual fee?

So, I cancelled my card. Along with almost everyone else because it took me an hour to get through to them and the lady said tons of people are cancelling their cards!!!

But, warehouse money are now saying the $50 annual fee was an error!!!! ( i don't believe that , i think they just realised they no longer have any customers and reversed their decision).

Too late, cancelled my card already.

This is really really bad by warehouse money! They destroyed their own business by not proofreading!