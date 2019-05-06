I am sure we can all agree that scorching carbohydrate-based comestibles and slathering them with agitated bovine juice and/or other toppings as needed is - alongside birth, death, love and sex - an essential part of human existence.

We had one of the "cheaper" two-slot Dualit toasters as a house-warming present 6 years ago and it served us reasonably well until it bit the dust about 3 months ago.

Having been very happy with our Breville Coffee Machine and Food processor and not wanting to stretch to the *ludicrous* mark up on the Dualit Classic 4-slot machines here ($700???!! Really NZ????), I bought a 4 slot Breville in the sale for $99 which I was pretty pleased with...

Well turns out it kinda sucks.

Toasting is not even, it is too slow and the settings/timer is too low for stuff that needs a lot of toasting. Granted, Vogels does seem to be primarily asbestos-based given its phenomenal ability to withstand direct heat, but any toaster worth its salt should be able to brown off a piece of Linseed Toast-cut in one run, rather than needing nearly two full cycles at "max."

If the Dualit Classic line is still as good as my old housemates one (they bought it when we moved in together. way back in the day...I recently paid them a visit some 20 years later and it was still going strong!) then maybe the horrorshow price in NZ is worth it?

What about you guys? Are you happy with your toasters? If so, what do you have?