I think I know the thread you're talking about but can't find it now either.

From memory the cheapest option is to basically sell everything and start again once you've moved.

We've recently moved from almost one end of the country to the other.

We hired two 20 foot containers as we had a lot of crap!

That cost about $8,000 for those and shipping from a rural property in Whangarei to a rural property in Oamaru.

My wife and I drove one car down fully loaded and left it at the new place and flew back to Whangarei, then drove the bigger car down also fully loaded, with the dog in the back as well plus a horse float and two horses!

The kids flew down about a week later with the grandparents, to give us time to get beds etc setup.

Cost a lot of money in the end but we knew it would before we decided on the move.