Moving house cheaply to the other island


# 253086 25-Jul-2019 11:40
My geekzone google-fu is failing me - can someone point me out to the old thread where the different options for moving house less expensively to the South Island is please?

  # 2283343 25-Jul-2019 12:19
Can’t help in that regard but when I did the big move I used a 20ft container with the car in it and furniture that I needed and cost me $1300 plus x3 flights at $49 each.

Worked out a whole lot cheaper then a moving company plus the expenses to drive down and ferry across.

  # 2283384 25-Jul-2019 12:25
I'm doing the move myself at the end of August

 

2 Cars from North to South plus a houseload

 

we've done it before in the opposite direction, driving down, hiring a truck, driving truck back, loading up and driving truck (+Mrs in the other car) back down again

 

Ferry trips + Truck Hire + Gas comes to just over $2k

 
 
 
 


  # 2283390 25-Jul-2019 12:39
I think I know the thread you're talking about but can't find it now either.
From memory the cheapest option is to basically sell everything and start again once you've moved.

 

We've recently moved from almost one end of the country to the other.
We hired two 20 foot containers as we had a lot of crap!

 

That cost about $8,000 for those and shipping from a rural property in Whangarei to a rural property in Oamaru.

 

My wife and I drove one car down fully loaded and left it at the new place and flew back to Whangarei, then drove the bigger car down also fully loaded, with the dog in the back as well plus a horse float and two horses!
The kids flew down about a week later with the grandparents, to give us time to get beds etc setup.

 

Cost a lot of money in the end but we knew it would before we decided on the move.

  # 2283534 25-Jul-2019 15:31
I did it back in 2007 using Crown, from memory it was about $3000.

  # 2283538 25-Jul-2019 15:42
Either way it won't be cheap! I hired a truck one way from usave

  # 2283606 25-Jul-2019 16:37
YouTube - Moving house, the New Zealand way !

 

 

How to move home without all the upload and unpacking!

Just load your entire house on a trailer and drive to your new location, house and all!

 



 

One of my first memories of touring the South Island was seeing a house crossing a narrow bridge near Timaru (very slowly).

 

 




Sideface

Baby Get Shaky!
  # 2283690 25-Jul-2019 20:52
Jeepers that's a big move! I don't envy you one bit for that. It was hard enough moving a house 20k's last year, let alone inter island with horses in tow!

 
 
 
 


  # 2284184 26-Jul-2019 13:13
We're planning to go Auckland -> Wanaka later this year. Container Relocations have quoted us $4k for a 20 footer. That's if we box everything up, then they load and unload the container. The idea is we'll drive down with the kids and make a holiday of it at the same time. They estimate it would take 12-13 days anyway.



  # 2284223 26-Jul-2019 13:55
Thanks thats great, also moving down to Oamaru too.  The container option looks the best so far..

  # 2284227 26-Jul-2019 14:02
jonb:

 

Thanks thats great, also moving down to Oamaru too.  The container option looks the best so far..

 

 

Welcome! We will have to organise a Geekzone IRL for this area! :)

  # 2284251 26-Jul-2019 14:42
I'm going back to end of 2010 here but from memory we hired a shipping container from Mainfreight, filled it ourselves and then emptied it at the other end after they delivered it. We drove from Dunedin to Te Aroha over two days, with two full cars to carry personal belongings and the various pets we had at the time.

We only had two hours to unload, because that's all I booked, so everything was pretty much dumped into the driveway to get it off the container as fast as possible.

Back then we didn't own a huge amount of stuff, so it was pretty cost effective. I'd suggest clearing out as much stuff as you can before you move. You'd be amazed at the unneccessary stuff you accumulate over time.



  # 2412472 4-Feb-2020 14:33
Thread update:

 

Moving two homes at the same time went with Sea Containers NZ for a 40ft container.  Final price was $4750 from Auckland urban to Oamaru, shipped via Dunedin.  Had the container for a few days at both ends to load and unload easily. Self packing and self loading - was 6 tonnes of belongings when they weighed container before pickup.

 

A few stresses when they were attempting to drop the container off - was down a cul-de-sac and the truck had to navigate round a corner in reverse, would pay to get access issues confirmed before the scheduled moving day, they came a day later than scheduled because of that.

