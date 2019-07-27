Is pcworld.nz offline or experiencing problems, or is it something at my end?
Since yesterday, I have been unable to connect to their forums.
Is pcworld.nz offline or experiencing problems, or is it something at my end?
Since yesterday, I have been unable to connect to their forums.
https://downforeveryoneorjustme.com/pressf1.pcworld.co.nz
Not just you...
Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | My technology disclosure
Yeah mate its been down since sometime Friday evening. Sometimes it tries to load then falls over again.
Bit of an embarrassment one would think, a Tech site that has a ongoing fault for a few weeks now.
Geekzone is looking good at the moment, haven't visited for quite some time.
yes guys, getting a bit mad now. I emailed the link on PCworld for website issues and got not one pass the buck, but two.
Guess no-ones fixing it then.
My guess is IDG (the original owners of PCWorld, who sold to Fairfax in 2006 and bought back in 2013) is not in the business of running communities...
Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | My technology disclosure
Whoa I remember those days. What happened to PCWorld anyway? I know the magazine stopped a few years ago - did the website keep going on after this?
quickymart:
Whoa I remember those days. What happened to PCWorld anyway? I know the magazine stopped a few years ago - did the website keep going on after this?
PCWorld, ComputerWorld and CIO are still online, published by IDG.
Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | My technology disclosure
Regards,
Old3eyes
quickymart:
Whoa I remember those days. What happened to PCWorld anyway? I know the magazine stopped a few years ago - did the website keep going on after this?
Yep, I remember the days of its out must buy it.
The magazine isn't the point, well to those of us who used it.
The forum was.
2 parts, IT help and chat.
pctek:
The magazine isn't the point, well to those of us who used it.
The forum was.
2 parts, IT help and chat.
Exactly why of my comment. IDG is in the research and publishing business. I don't think they run a forum in any other market, it's not their main business...
Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | My technology disclosure
Just thought I'd a look see while making the morning cuppa, PF1 is back up and running at 9.50am.
Maybe they have sorted it, as it loaded faster than I ever seen it before. 👀
Do they have the server in their office? Maybe someone turned it off when they left for home by mistake, and then turned it back on when they returned to work on Monday morning?
🤣 You never know - can always blame the Cleaners.