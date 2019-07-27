Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 253121 27-Jul-2019 07:48
Is pcworld.nz offline or experiencing problems, or is it something at my end?

 

Since yesterday, I have been unable to connect to their forums.

 

 

 

https://pressf1.pcworld.co.nz/index.php?

  # 2284466 27-Jul-2019 08:27
https://downforeveryoneorjustme.com/pressf1.pcworld.co.nz

 

Not just you...

# 2284478 27-Jul-2019 09:29
Flame wars out of control? ; ).

 
 
 
 


  # 2284483 27-Jul-2019 09:58
A 503 response is a server error when executing the scripts while serving the page.




# 2305476 24-Aug-2019 21:26
Yeah mate its been down since sometime Friday evening.  Sometimes it tries to load then falls over again.

 

Bit of an embarrassment one would think, a Tech site that has a ongoing fault for a few weeks now.

 

 

 

Geekzone is looking good at the moment, haven't visited for quite some time.

  # 2305782 25-Aug-2019 17:41
yes guys, getting a bit mad now. I emailed the link on PCworld for website issues and got not one pass the buck, but two.

 

Guess no-ones fixing it then.

  # 2305785 25-Aug-2019 17:47
My guess is IDG (the original owners of PCWorld, who sold to Fairfax in 2006 and bought back in 2013) is not in the business of running communities...




  # 2305787 25-Aug-2019 17:56
Whoa I remember those days. What happened to PCWorld anyway? I know the magazine stopped a few years ago - did the website keep going on after this?

 
 
 
 


  # 2305789 25-Aug-2019 18:02
quickymart:

 

Whoa I remember those days. What happened to PCWorld anyway? I know the magazine stopped a few years ago - did the website keep going on after this?

 

 

PCWorld, ComputerWorld and CIO are still online, published by IDG.




  # 2305795 25-Aug-2019 18:23
It's been going on and off line for the past few weeks. I suspect that the end is close.




Regards,

Old3eyes

  # 2305796 25-Aug-2019 18:31
quickymart:

 

Whoa I remember those days. What happened to PCWorld anyway? I know the magazine stopped a few years ago - did the website keep going on after this?

 

 

Yep, I remember the days of its out must buy it.

  # 2305901 26-Aug-2019 08:29
The magazine isn't the point, well to those of us who used it.

 

The forum was.

 

2 parts, IT help and chat.

 

 

  # 2305905 26-Aug-2019 08:40
pctek:

 

The magazine isn't the point, well to those of us who used it.

 

The forum was.

 

2 parts, IT help and chat.

 

 

Exactly why of my comment. IDG is in the research and publishing business. I don't think they run a forum in any other market, it's not their main business...




  # 2305960 26-Aug-2019 10:11
Just thought I'd a look see while making the morning cuppa, PF1 is back up and running at 9.50am. 

 

 

 

Maybe they have sorted it, as it loaded faster than I ever seen it before. 👀

  # 2306158 26-Aug-2019 13:32
Do they have the server in their office?  Maybe someone turned it off when they left for home by mistake, and then turned it back on when they returned to work on Monday morning?

  # 2306168 26-Aug-2019 13:58
🤣  You never know - can always blame the Cleaners.

