Deck / Landscaping drawing help - Auckland
SATTV

1345 posts

Uber Geek


#257471 5-Oct-2019 10:12
Hi all,

 

I want build a new deck and we are on a crosslease section.

 

I have approached the other stake holder and she wants to see a drawing / sketch before we go to the next step. ( next step is architectural drawing at about $3k so we need her to approve the concept before the design expense )  

 

I have tried a few free design software's and I cant get it to do what I want, some are stuck in imperial and some I like but when you save it it has lots of it's branding through it.

 

Is there anyone in Auckland who is proficient in drawing software ( I am looking for a sketch, not working drawings,) who can give me a hand today.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

SATTV

1345 posts

Uber Geek


  #2329926 5-Oct-2019 10:18
Panic over for now, I found a way to do what I want without the branding / watermarks.

 

Cheers

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

jonb
1675 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2635067 13-Jan-2021 22:05
What software did you use in the end? trying to work out some garden design/ landscaping ideas.

