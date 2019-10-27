Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicGST on imported goods still happening December 1st?


42 posts

Geek
Inactive user


# 259875 27-Oct-2019 20:07
Send private message quote this post

Hi, was wondering if anyone knows what the status of this law is? It was supposed to come in on October 1st then got pushed back to December 1st. My googling however comes up with nothing for this at all, no media reports, no government press releases, nothing just an a few pages on the ird page. 

 

https://www.classic.ird.govt.nz/campaigns/2018/gst-policy-update.html

 

Does anyone know if this law in still coming into effect on December 1st? Should I go on a online spending spree in the next few weeks? 😂

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | ... | 18
6827 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2344250 27-Oct-2019 20:56
Send private message quote this post

Ahh, so that's what happened! I bought a bunch of stuff last month, thinking it was October, and then wondered why the likes of Amazon still aren't collecting GST.

1064 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2344259 27-Oct-2019 21:27
Send private message quote this post

Should you go on a spending spree?

 

Depends where you're buying from. Amazon/AliExpress/eBay? I'd say yes.

 

Elsewhere? Depends if they register or exceed the $60k limit. Remember, the limit for collecting the additional customs and biosecurity fees is also going up, so if they retailer isn't playing nicely or doesn't have to, you're better off waiting if doing larger purchases.

 
 
 
 


410 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2344277 27-Oct-2019 23:41
Send private message quote this post

got a email from one of the USA companies i get hosting from is going to charge me GST from 1 december

4209 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2344306 28-Oct-2019 08:32
Send private message quote this post

https://www.customs.govt.nz/about-us/news/important-notices/new-gst-rules-for-low-value-imported-goods/ 



It’s all go for 1 December

1869 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2344380 28-Oct-2019 12:29
Send private message quote this post

biggal:

 

got a email from one of the USA companies i get hosting from is going to charge me GST from 1 december

 

 

 

 

I don’t get that. Remote services for companies over $60000 was suppose to be charged from 1 October 2016. AKA The Netflix Tax.

 

https://www.classic.ird.govt.nz/industry-guidelines/non-res-bus-gst/online-services/non-res-bus-gst-online-services.html

1431 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2344388 28-Oct-2019 13:06
Send private message quote this post

Any thought re timing on this ? i.e. purchase date vs date of entry into country ?

 

I guess if Amazon etc apply it properly its purchase date, but what if it isn't applied properly or I dunno, it takes a month to arrive, or have I answered my own question already.




rb99

410 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2344446 28-Oct-2019 17:08
Send private message quote this post

rb99:

 

Any thought re timing on this ? i.e. purchase date vs date of entry into country ?

 

I guess if Amazon etc apply it properly its purchase date, but what if it isn't applied properly or I dunno, it takes a month to arrive, or have I answered my own question already.

 

 

good question

 

 as i was going to get something on the black Friday sales on Friday 29th November / Sat 30th November NZ time 

 

 

 
 
 
 


1431 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2348470 5-Nov-2019 14:41
Send private message quote this post

Looking at these emails Youshop are sending out, sounds more like its based on date of arrival in NZ - 'may be subject to new GST rules if it reaches customs and border clearance after 00.01 1st December'. Not sure about the significance of 'may'.

 

Not looking good for Black Friday then, unless the gst makes little effective difference.




rb99

6827 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2348475 5-Nov-2019 14:59
Send private message quote this post

YouShop's email has a link to IRD's FAQ. If the total value is less than $1000 then there will be no GST at the border come 1/12.

238 posts

Master Geek


  # 2348477 5-Nov-2019 15:03
Send private message quote this post

So long as the supplier has collected it for them!




tenkan

21685 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2348478 5-Nov-2019 15:05
Send private message quote this post

So what I am trying to determine, is right now, if your order exceeds $400 NZD, not only will you pay GST as it comes in but you will pay around $130 in additional fees. 

 

After the change, for items under $1000 will attract GST from the first dollar, but no $130 fees?

 

 

1064 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2348481 5-Nov-2019 15:09
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

 

So what I am trying to determine, is right now, if your order exceeds $400 NZD, not only will you pay GST as it comes in but you will pay around $130 in additional fees. 

 

After the change, for items under $1000 will attract GST from the first dollar, but no $130 fees?

 

 

That's my understanding. Everything published to date suggests that if the seller refuses to comply, or is exempt (under $NZ60k in sales to NZ), you won't have to pay unless the import exceeds $NZ1000.

 

Retailers may be appeased by this change, but in actual fact it becomes much cheaper to import more things, especially as base postage charges increase.

6827 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2348482 5-Nov-2019 15:10
Send private message quote this post

TENKAN: So long as the supplier has collected it for them!

 

That's not what the FAQ says. It says Customs will collect GST for items over $1000 "if not already collected by the supplier". It says GST is not collected by Customs for items $1000 or less.

 

https://www.classic.ird.govt.nz/campaigns/2018/gst-policy-update-nz-consumers.html

21685 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2348485 5-Nov-2019 15:15
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

networkn:

 

So what I am trying to determine, is right now, if your order exceeds $400 NZD, not only will you pay GST as it comes in but you will pay around $130 in additional fees. 

 

After the change, for items under $1000 will attract GST from the first dollar, but no $130 fees?

 

 

That's my understanding. Everything published to date suggests that if the seller refuses to comply, or is exempt (under $NZ60k in sales to NZ), you won't have to pay unless the import exceeds $NZ1000.

 

Retailers may be appeased by this change, but in actual fact it becomes much cheaper to import more things, especially as base postage charges increase.

 

 

 

 

Yeah, to be honest, it means items that were over $400 of which I'd like to buy a few, is saving me more money!

 

 

Banana?
4892 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2348493 5-Nov-2019 15:33
Send private message quote this post

Also, things like clothing and shoes, which previously attracted Duty, thereby lowering the threshold (as you had to add 10% to the price, as well as GST) will no longer attract duty or the IETF if total value is under $1000.

 

I can't see how this is better for local retail - surely it is the clothes/shoes retailers (where the price difference to overseas is quite high) that this will affect.

 

I have no issues paying GST to Amazon/Youshop if my pair of Levis is $70 from them as opposed to $130 at Just Jeans. I can actually buy more to offset the freight (whereas before, I had to limit my order size to under ~$260NZ so as to not pay the IETF/Duty/GST.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | ... | 18
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.