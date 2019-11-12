I got back from NSW on Sunday. I've never seen it so dry, stayed in the bush in the Hunter region now under "catastrophic" warning, it actually rained there last Saturday week night, 25mm in that area - but I dropped back in there 6 days later and it was bone dry again, there's no water in any of the creeks, the ponds are dry, it had already been stinking hot, high 30s most days. The ground in the bush is crunchy underfoot. Have friends living in the bush there, down about 20km of dirt road through the bush, then along fire access trails to the house, off the grid. Had a slightly nervous night on Friday with the smell of smoke in the air, I'm really worried about them today, they don't want to evacuate, they're on RFS call-up.

Based on forecasts, the next 6 hours or so are critical.

Below is a photo that's been posted widely on the internet. This is Crowdy Bay national park about 1/2 way between Port Macquarie and Nelson Bay. At the end of the beach is a conservation department campground (Diamond Head). Stayed there at exactly this time of year a couple of years back.