IMO the TV 1 6pm News, each night, 5 minute top of the News lead in concerning the Grace Milane trial, is way over the top. It is unnecessarily explicit in its explanation of each days trial events. I can’t comment on other broadcasters cause I do not watch their News programs.

This is just sensationalistic journalism at its worst. The catch cry - “Warning the following might be distressing to some people/viewers”. If that is going to be the content of the article then don’t broadcast it. I am certainly NOT interested in the "50 Shades of Grey" sexual habits of the accused or the victim.

A gruesome crime has been committed. A person or persons has been accused, has gone to trial, has been found not guilty or guilty and has received X sentence. End of news story, next news item please.

Crime happens and will always happen. We do not need to educated criminals on how it was done and how they got caught, therefore how to avoid getting caught themselves. I am certainly not interested in the horrendous details of the offence and neither is any body else I have spoken to, family and friends and work colleagues.

It is ALL HIGHLY UNNECESSARY ❗️

