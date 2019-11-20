Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1136 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#261296 20-Nov-2019 12:01
12 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

IMO the TV 1 6pm News, each night, 5 minute top of the News lead in concerning the Grace Milane trial, is way over the top. It is unnecessarily explicit in its explanation of each days trial events. I can’t comment on other broadcasters cause I do not watch their News programs.

 

This is just sensationalistic journalism at its worst. The catch cry - “Warning the following might be distressing to some people/viewers”. If that is going to be the content of the article then don’t broadcast it. I am certainly NOT interested in the "50 Shades of Grey" sexual habits of the accused or the victim.

 

A gruesome crime has been committed. A person or persons has been accused, has gone to trial, has been found not guilty or guilty and has received X sentence. End of news story, next news item please.

 

Crime happens and will always happen. We do not need to educated criminals on how it was done and how they got caught, therefore how to avoid getting caught themselves. I am certainly not interested in the horrendous details of the offence and neither is any body else I have spoken to, family and friends and work colleagues.

 

It is ALL HIGHLY UNNECESSARY ❗️




iMac 27" (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule + Airport Express, iPhone7, iPad6, iPad Mini2

 

Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835 + Panasonic Viera TH-L50E6Z, Chromecast Ultra, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085

Lock him up!
11371 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2357745 20-Nov-2019 12:11
7 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

I have to say I agree with this assessment. I mainly get my news from RNZ though I also watch One News and the graphic details, endlessly repeated, seem gratuitous and unnecessary to me. Having said that, there is now a serious suggestion that the death actually might have been an unintended consequence of a consensual act. But even if that turns out to be so, it could be presented in a much less tawdry fashion. I really feel for the poor girl's parents having to sit through all this.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

19048 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2357797 20-Nov-2019 12:32
Send private message quote this post

Its tacky. If the people involved were burglar and victim and there was an intentional or accidental death, as in this case, the news coverage would be normal. But its X rated, so it gets the headlines. 

 
 
 
 


2413 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2357838 20-Nov-2019 12:36
5 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

On all other news broadcasts it seems to be the same...my wife and I are far from prudish, but this is not great journalism...its more like voyeurism.

That poor girl’s family. They must be horrified.




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

358 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2357879 20-Nov-2019 12:41
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Couldn't agree more.  I watch a recording of the evening TV1 news but often skip past the details of some stories.  

 

They dont really have to delve that deep to make the story . 

 

I feel for the parents.   

Mad Scientist
21426 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2357881 20-Nov-2019 12:44
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

How did you insert the exclamation mark?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

3001 posts

Uber Geek


  #2357890 20-Nov-2019 12:51
Send private message quote this post

isnt the whole defence case a sex fantasy gone wrong, im not sure how to report that without mentioning details.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

2235 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2357895 20-Nov-2019 13:01
7 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Also more important because she is a pretty white girl from uk. Media over there really go overboard if white and pretty/cute.

Look at the ongoing coverage of Madeline McCane who died in 2007 yet there are still articles beimgnpublisged in 2019.

If poor brown sex worker from south Auckland no one would care.

 
 
 
 


Lock him up!
11371 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2357927 20-Nov-2019 13:13
Send private message quote this post

vexxxboy:

 

isnt the whole defence case a sex fantasy gone wrong, im not sure how to report that without mentioning details.

 

 

Every time there is an update on the story, all the graphic details are repeated in drawn-out fashion. This is excessive and unnecessary.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

3001 posts

Uber Geek


  #2357928 20-Nov-2019 13:15
Send private message quote this post

and if anyone who is old enough to remember the  Peter Plumley-Walker case , that was even more over the top , it led the news for weeks.




Common sense is not as common as you think.



1136 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2357930 20-Nov-2019 13:17
Send private message quote this post

Batman: How did you insert the exclamation mark?

 

'Emoticons' Smiley Face 😀 button, next to the 'Insert/Edit Image' 🖼 button by the 'Links' 🔗 buttons on the Edit navigation bar, then search for or choose Symbols and scroll down to ❗.

 

👨‍🎓🎓😃




iMac 27" (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule + Airport Express, iPhone7, iPad6, iPad Mini2

 

Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835 + Panasonic Viera TH-L50E6Z, Chromecast Ultra, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085

1643 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2357936 20-Nov-2019 13:21
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

It leads most news outlets here, da da da the Milane case, in other news the President of the united states has been arrested for murder more on that tomorrow.

 

Show some respect for victim and the family of the victim. 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

3044 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2357941 20-Nov-2019 13:29
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

There's another trial currently underway for the brutal murder of young woman down south and, in stark contrast with the voyeuristic coverage Millane trial, barely a mention on any media. And TV1 are not alone, Three, Stuff and NZHerald are equally as bad. They are all playing the muck together, boots and all.

 

I hold grave fears for the future of Radio NZ if they are to be mucked into the culture that is TVNZ.

4696 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2357946 20-Nov-2019 13:31
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I mostly just found the coverage (I think the reporter is Paul Hobbs) to be a little in the victim blaming side.  Endlessly mentioning how much alcohol ws consumed etc.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

303 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2357952 20-Nov-2019 13:34
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

How can they provide court video and all the details during trial?  What if there is an issue, and a new jury or new trial required?




:)

Lock him up!
11371 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2357954 20-Nov-2019 13:41
Send private message quote this post

davidcole:

 

I mostly just found the coverage (I think the reporter is Paul Hobbs) to be a little in the victim blaming side.  Endlessly mentioning how much alcohol ws consumed etc.

 

 

 

 

Like no-one gets drunk and has sex! 

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

