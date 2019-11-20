I don't feel I can make any great judgement about Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor yet due to the crap stories and writing she was given last season.

I was really disappointed by the stories last season, Doctor Who has often suffered from "solve the problem magically in the last 2 minutes" but I think it was just taken too far and to add to that the characters just didn't seem that interesting to me, I didn't really feel like I cared about them.

Hopefully for the next season the writers have shaken off the cobwebs and we can get some really stellar episodes at least.