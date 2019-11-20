Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicDoctor Who Returns New Years Day


250 posts

Master Geek


# 261312 20-Nov-2019 16:02
Send private message quote this post

No Xmas Special again. Series Premiere on New Years Day. Still no word if Jodie and Chris are sticking around for a third series.

 

 

 

https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/no-doctor-who-special-christmas-20917725




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
BDFL - Memuneh
65166 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2358058 20-Nov-2019 16:30
7 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

I had high hopes for her on this role. After three episodes I gave up and have not watched since.




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

4148 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2358085 20-Nov-2019 17:10
Send private message quote this post

freitasm: I had high hopes for her on this role. After three episodes I gave up and have not watched since.

 

 

 

Funnily enough, that’s how long I lasted. I wanted it to be good.........




Areas of Geek interest: Home Theatre, HTPC, Android Tablets & Phones, iProducts.

 
 
 
 


33 posts

Geek


  # 2358091 20-Nov-2019 17:25
Send private message quote this post

Good times. 

 

Hopefully Jodi Whittaker is given some quality material to work with this season, along side some classic who villains.

43 posts

Geek


  # 2358094 20-Nov-2019 17:28
Send private message quote this post

Dingbatt:

 

freitasm: I had high hopes for her on this role. After three episodes I gave up and have not watched since.

 

Funnily enough, that’s how long I lasted. I wanted it to be good.........

 

 

Same here, I was very disappointed. I have early-teen daughters and they have given up too (so it's not just a man thing); they very happily rewatch Doctors 9 to 12.

 

 

33 posts

Geek


  # 2358176 20-Nov-2019 19:40
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I don't feel I can make any great judgement about Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor yet due to the crap stories and writing she was given last season.

 

I was really disappointed by the stories last season, Doctor Who has often suffered from "solve the problem magically in the last 2 minutes" but I think it was just taken too far and to add to that the characters just didn't seem that interesting to me, I didn't really feel like I cared about them.

 

Hopefully for the next season the writers have shaken off the cobwebs and we can get some really stellar episodes at least.

640 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2358225 20-Nov-2019 20:58
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Another long time Dr. Who fan who gave up.

1825 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2358467 21-Nov-2019 09:24
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I'm hanging in there in the hope that the stories get better, which IMHO are the lacking element at the moment.

 
 
 
 




250 posts

Master Geek


  # 2358514 21-Nov-2019 11:09
Send private message quote this post

Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry will appear in the Series 12 premiere.

 

 

 

https://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2019-11-20/doctor-who-series-12-lenny-henry-stephen-fry/




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

29 posts

Geek

Subscriber

  # 2358515 21-Nov-2019 11:15
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I liked a few episodes of the last season but overall it didn't hold my interest.

 

 

Still hopefully they might have improved for the next one - my experience is it usually take me a season to fully warm up to a new doctor.

 

Having Stephen fry in for the series 12 premiere should at-least be interesting.

1396 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2358603 21-Nov-2019 12:32
Send private message quote this post

I enjoyed it - both from a storyline and the gender neutral perspective.




Software Engineer

 

33 posts

Geek


  # 2361630 27-Nov-2019 15:43
Send private message quote this post

Doctor Who: Series 12 Trailer

 

 

 

4211 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2361648 27-Nov-2019 16:00
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

The "I'm the Doctor" as the deux ex machine wears a bit thin after a while....

 

and IMHO keeping the number of "companions" to one (or maybe two)  makes the stories easier to follow, three seems to be awfully busy....



250 posts

Master Geek


  # 2361650 27-Nov-2019 16:06
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I'm more hyped for Star Trek Picard tbh. 




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

2852 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2362267 28-Nov-2019 12:04
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

I hung in there with the last season as long as I could stand it. But it was truly awful.

 

I couldn't care less if the Doctor is a man or a woman; but it was all such in your face, preachy, politically correct garbage I just had to give up.

 

And the critics lapped it up. I see a trend more and more that critics heap praise on anything considered "progressive", even if the quality is appalling.

 

Another recent example of this is Batwoman, which is truly terrible on almost every level. Rotten Tomatoes has the critical consensus at 73%, the audience consensus at 12%.

1396 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2362292 28-Nov-2019 13:00
Send private message quote this post

But what you didn’t say about rotten tomatoes is that only 45 people voted so far this season




Software Engineer

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.