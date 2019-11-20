No Xmas Special again. Series Premiere on New Years Day. Still no word if Jodie and Chris are sticking around for a third series.
freitasm: I had high hopes for her on this role. After three episodes I gave up and have not watched since.
Funnily enough, that’s how long I lasted. I wanted it to be good.........
Good times.
Hopefully Jodi Whittaker is given some quality material to work with this season, along side some classic who villains.
Same here, I was very disappointed. I have early-teen daughters and they have given up too (so it's not just a man thing); they very happily rewatch Doctors 9 to 12.
I don't feel I can make any great judgement about Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor yet due to the crap stories and writing she was given last season.
I was really disappointed by the stories last season, Doctor Who has often suffered from "solve the problem magically in the last 2 minutes" but I think it was just taken too far and to add to that the characters just didn't seem that interesting to me, I didn't really feel like I cared about them.
Hopefully for the next season the writers have shaken off the cobwebs and we can get some really stellar episodes at least.
Another long time Dr. Who fan who gave up.
I'm hanging in there in the hope that the stories get better, which IMHO are the lacking element at the moment.
Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry will appear in the Series 12 premiere.
Still hopefully they might have improved for the next one - my experience is it usually take me a season to fully warm up to a new doctor.
Having Stephen fry in for the series 12 premiere should at-least be interesting.
I enjoyed it - both from a storyline and the gender neutral perspective.
Doctor Who: Series 12 Trailer
The "I'm the Doctor" as the deux ex machine wears a bit thin after a while....
and IMHO keeping the number of "companions" to one (or maybe two) makes the stories easier to follow, three seems to be awfully busy....
I'm more hyped for Star Trek Picard tbh.
I hung in there with the last season as long as I could stand it. But it was truly awful.
I couldn't care less if the Doctor is a man or a woman; but it was all such in your face, preachy, politically correct garbage I just had to give up.
And the critics lapped it up. I see a trend more and more that critics heap praise on anything considered "progressive", even if the quality is appalling.
Another recent example of this is Batwoman, which is truly terrible on almost every level. Rotten Tomatoes has the critical consensus at 73%, the audience consensus at 12%.
But what you didn’t say about rotten tomatoes is that only 45 people voted so far this season