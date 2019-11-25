From 9 December 2019, we’re making two changes to our privacy policy.

• Previously, if you had opted out under our privacy option, we weren’t able to use your personal information to improve the relevancy and customisation of Trade Me marketing on our sites and apps, or that we send you e.g. by email. We think it’s reasonable, and often expected by customers, that we tailor our own marketing to you, so we’re changing our privacy policy to reflect this.

For example, this means we’ll be able to use your personal information to customise a Trade Me Insurance ad to you while you’re on Trade Me Motors.

All other functionality of the privacy opt-out will remain the same, and this change only affects you if you’ve previously opted out.

• Our second change clarifies that cookie data can sometimes be personal information, but isn’t always. You aren’t able to opt out of us using anonymous cookie data e.g. if we collect cookie data when you’re not logged in, and then use that to remarket to you. But, you can opt out of us using cookie data that is personal information e.g. if we linked cookie data back to your Trade Me account and then used your account information to customise advertising to you.

There isn’t any change in our day-to-day practice with this one – we’re just making this clearer within our privacy policy.