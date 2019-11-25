Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicTrade Me changes in personal information use for marketing campaigns


Lock him up!
10985 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

# 261403 25-Nov-2019 22:34
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

From 9 December 2019, we’re making two changes to our privacy policy.

 

• Previously, if you had opted out under our privacy option, we weren’t able to use your personal information to improve the relevancy and customisation of Trade Me marketing on our sites and apps, or that we send you e.g. by email. We think it’s reasonable, and often expected by customers, that we tailor our own marketing to you, so we’re changing our privacy policy to reflect this.

 

For example, this means we’ll be able to use your personal information to customise a Trade Me Insurance ad to you while you’re on Trade Me Motors.

 

All other functionality of the privacy opt-out will remain the same, and this change only affects you if you’ve previously opted out.

 

• Our second change clarifies that cookie data can sometimes be personal information, but isn’t always. You aren’t able to opt out of us using anonymous cookie data e.g. if we collect cookie data when you’re not logged in, and then use that to remarket to you. But, you can opt out of us using cookie data that is personal information e.g. if we linked cookie data back to your Trade Me account and then used your account information to customise advertising to you.

 

There isn’t any change in our day-to-day practice with this one – we’re just making this clearer within our privacy policy.

 

 

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
5745 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2360660 25-Nov-2019 22:34
Send private message quote this post

Hmmmm. Here we go.




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

162 posts

Master Geek


  # 2360736 26-Nov-2019 07:09
5 people support this post
quote this post

I got that, and while I think generally that users should accept they are exchanging their privacy to use services for free such as facebook, gmail etc.

 

 

 

In this case users do pay for trademe services, so I think this is a bit off.

 
 
 
 


595 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2360771 26-Nov-2019 09:14
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Wow. That is 100% greed. Plain and simple. 

 

This is also 100% abusing their market power as the primary auction site in New Zealand.

 

Not even letting you opt-out of data collection/selling for a service you pay to use is one of the most appallingly greedy, selfish and arrogant things I have seen a corporation do for a while. 

 

Instead of taking the moral high ground of being a 'privacy conscious' auction site, they'd rather sell your data for a service you're already paying to use and make even more money off you...

 

 

 

This world is screwed. Anything to make a buck eh?

29 posts

Geek

Subscriber

  # 2360784 26-Nov-2019 09:35
Send private message quote this post

Yeah I was rather unimpressed when I got that email. I think it pretty clearly shows that even though we pay trademe, they don't consider the everyday users of the site to be 'customers' (just the product they are on selling to their advertising customers).

769 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2360791 26-Nov-2019 09:51
Send private message quote this post

Have told them my views on this. You probably should too if you object.  This will just drive more people, including myself, to offload items on Facebook!  Its a poorly conceived move IMHO.

BDFL - Memuneh
65090 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2360825 26-Nov-2019 10:23
4 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Fixed the subject for you. The other was... not meaningful.




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

468 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2360836 26-Nov-2019 10:45
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

I got this as well, and pretty much my interpretation was "You opted out for privacy reasons, which is totally cool, but now we are changing the definition of opted out to not include the things you want to opt out of because we can, but don't worry, you are still opted out, so now everybody wins".

 

nzkc:

 

Have told them my views on this. You probably should too if you object.  This will just drive more people, including myself, to offload items on Facebook!  Its a poorly conceived move IMHO.

 

 

Uhhh... you do realise Facebook is less scrupulous and shameless about mining your data, right?

 

marej:

 

In this case users do pay for trademe services, so I think this is a bit off.

 

 

Although arguably the seller pays, the buyer pays nothing. And this is purely targeted at people buying, to buy more.

 
 
 
 


162 posts

Master Geek


  # 2360839 26-Nov-2019 10:47
quote this post

I also note the privacy preference settings are not obvious

 

 

 

My trade me - view my trade me - (under) more options

 

 

769 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2360849 26-Nov-2019 11:01
Send private message quote this post

ShinyChrome:

 

nzkc:

 

Have told them my views on this. You probably should too if you object.  This will just drive more people, including myself, to offload items on Facebook!  Its a poorly conceived move IMHO.

 

 

Uhhh... you do realise Facebook is less scrupulous and shameless about mining your data, right?

 

 

I do indeed. They're not charging to list items though.  I don't buy/sell much (and never have on Facebook). Ive used TradeMe in the past as a "one man's junk is another man's treasure" kind of approach. List it before ditching it so to speak.

29 posts

Geek

Subscriber

  # 2360851 26-Nov-2019 11:08
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

ShinyChrome:

I got this as well, and pretty much my interpretation was "You opted out for privacy reasons, which is totally cool, but now we are changing the definition of opted out to not include the things you want to opt out of because we can, but don't worry, you are still opted out, so now everybody wins".

 

nzkc:

 

Have told them my views on this. You probably should too if you object.  This will just drive more people, including myself, to offload items on Facebook!  Its a poorly conceived move IMHO.

 

 

Uhhh... you do realise Facebook is less scrupulous and shameless about mining your data, right?

 

marej:

 

In this case users do pay for trademe services, so I think this is a bit off.

 

 

Although arguably the seller pays, the buyer pays nothing. And this is purely targeted at people buying, to buy more.

 

 

Given that the money the seller pays trademe with comes from the buyer. I'd argue that both the buyer and the seller are effectively paying trademe. i.e. if there were no buyers then trademe wouldn't be receiving any money from the sellers.

468 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2360858 26-Nov-2019 11:21
Send private message quote this post

nzkc:

 

I do indeed. They're not charging to list items though.  I don't buy/sell much (and never have on Facebook). Ive used TradeMe in the past as a "one man's junk is another man's treasure" kind of approach. List it before ditching it so to speak.

 

 

I must admit, I'm getting a bit over TradeMe now with this. They demand higher fees for their service and take a more hands-off approach. Pretty much paying for the brand now. That is the sort of approach I have taken to it, but it seems more like "one man's treasure is another man's junk" or "one man's junk is another man's junk". I gave Facebook marketplace a go, but it seems to be a lot like the former with even less moderation and more scammers.

 

It would be nice if we had a NZ version of Craigslist (we do actually, but there isn't anything on it really), but unfortunately as TradeMe has shown these aren't run by charities and quickly become about monetizing as much as possible, or like Facebook, it becomes the new frontier.

 

The next best thing is gonna be buy/sell exchanges on special interest forums really.

 

alavaliant:
ShinyChrome:

 

Although arguably the seller pays, the buyer pays nothing. And this is purely targeted at people buying, to buy more.

 

Given that the money the seller pays trademe with comes from the buyer. I'd argue that both the buyer and the seller are effectively paying trademe. i.e. if there were no buyers then trademe wouldn't be receiving any money from the sellers.

 

Fair point, it was a bit of a meaningless distinction on my part in any case. Either way, TM is trying to monetize more of the user interaction.

1073 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2360915 26-Nov-2019 13:15
Send private message quote this post

And there goes my use of Trademe...THUNK.

 

 

15295 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2360939 26-Nov-2019 14:17
Send private message quote this post

I am not sure if anyone here creates videos on Youtube, but there have been big changes on that with respect to websites tracking children under 13 for targeted advertising, as there is a US law called COPPA which apparently prevents websites doing this without parents permission. I am not sure if NZ has such laws in regards to websites tracking and tailoring ads to a particular user. But in the US, it could mean that a lot of youtube channels that create kids content could shut down as a result of this, as non targeted ads are not worth anywhere near as much as targeted adverts. . These laws don't seem to be able to keep up with technology. 

1073 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2360970 26-Nov-2019 14:55
Send private message quote this post

mattwnz:

 

I am not sure if anyone here creates videos on Youtube, but there have been big changes on that with respect to websites tracking children under 13 for targeted advertising, as there is a US law called COPPA which apparently prevents websites doing this without parents permission. I am not sure if NZ has such laws in regards to websites tracking and tailoring ads to a particular user. But in the US, it could mean that a lot of youtube channels that create kids content could shut down as a result of this, as non targeted ads are not worth anywhere near as much as targeted adverts. . These laws don't seem to be able to keep up with technology. 

 

 

 

 

Perhaps this is a case where the law is well in front of technology, the removal of tracking.

1568 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2360991 26-Nov-2019 15:45
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Bring back Weedle hehehehe. Seriously completely disagree with Trade Me there should be a full opt out option.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.