Anyone used adaptersdirect.co.nz before?


1409 posts

Uber Geek


# 261497 30-Nov-2019 16:27
As per title, anyone bought from this website before? Is it legit? Can anyone check for me please?

266 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2363638 30-Nov-2019 16:37
Not a NZ company if that's what you are asking, registered in China by Steven Chen.

368 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2363639 30-Nov-2019 16:39
And there is no NZ address listed

 
 
 
 




1409 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2363641 30-Nov-2019 16:44
Alright then so I'll look elsewhere.

266 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2363667 30-Nov-2019 18:14
Which adapter are you after?

368 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2363668 30-Nov-2019 18:15
click on aliexpress at top of geek zone



1409 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2363706 30-Nov-2019 21:37
sqishy:

 

Which adapter are you after?

 

 

I need a Microsoft Surface Pro 1 adapter, a genuine one.

266 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2364019 1-Dec-2019 14:01
Maybe this guy...

 

 

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/tablets-ebook-readers/tablet-accessories/chargers-cables/listing-2418309793.htm?rsqid=492166c554dd415aad9acbf0e1e73de6-003

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 




1409 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2364114 1-Dec-2019 17:30
sqishy:

 

Maybe this guy...

 

 

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/tablets-ebook-readers/tablet-accessories/chargers-cables/listing-2418309793.htm?rsqid=492166c554dd415aad9acbf0e1e73de6-003

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks but it's not genuine, I've since found it for around $45 on Trademe, I will hold off for now as I want to look at changing the keyboard that came with my Surface Pro 1, it's a touch keyboard I want to swap it for a keyboard that the other Surface's use but I'm having difficulty finding the correct one or any information on this.

1 post

Wannabe Geek


  # 2378628 19-Dec-2019 15:48
A Chinese company.
I have just been stung by them, received a dead laptop battery and when trying to claim warranty found out that they want me to send the dead one back (in NZ it is illegal to send Lithium batteries unless they're installed in a device).

 

$180 lost.

