As per title, anyone bought from this website before? Is it legit? Can anyone check for me please?
Not a NZ company if that's what you are asking, registered in China by Steven Chen.
sqishy:
Which adapter are you after?
I need a Microsoft Surface Pro 1 adapter, a genuine one.
sqishy:
Maybe this guy...
https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/tablets-ebook-readers/tablet-accessories/chargers-cables/listing-2418309793.htm?rsqid=492166c554dd415aad9acbf0e1e73de6-003
Thanks but it's not genuine, I've since found it for around $45 on Trademe, I will hold off for now as I want to look at changing the keyboard that came with my Surface Pro 1, it's a touch keyboard I want to swap it for a keyboard that the other Surface's use but I'm having difficulty finding the correct one or any information on this.
A Chinese company.
I have just been stung by them, received a dead laptop battery and when trying to claim warranty found out that they want me to send the dead one back (in NZ it is illegal to send Lithium batteries unless they're installed in a device).
$180 lost.