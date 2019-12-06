Geeks can be hard to buy for, whether they're 10 or 100.
I thought I'd create this thread for people to post their ideas
So to start off
Best Space Gifts 2019!
Everyday Astronaut
Yep that would do me the Lego Lunar Lander
Mike
Not sure if the Apollo 11 bluray would count ?
rb99
Either the big Millenium Falcon or the Lego Death Star...
It helps if the geek family is well heeled of course.
I bought my son a "Vote for Pedro" t shirt.
I know what I'm getting for geek Xmas.
My SO left my (inexpensive) Samsung tablet in the seatback of a plane which headed for Dubai.
My SO over-watered the plants on my desk next to my old notebook, so that's dead. Was 8 years old, but still went fine until about 10:00am today.
I think my SO might be getting me a new notebook/tablet for Xmas.
Might be cheaper for your SO to find a new SO at this point :)
LOL. I think she felt guilty. So we go notebook shopping, I'm casually looking at ultra thin uber expensive notebooks (>$4k) that I don't want or need, she's saying "that looks fantastic - just get one!".
well - I had to look that one up - does that mean I am not a geek ? I am certainly not into 'grass roots' politics.
Its a reference to the 2004 cult-classic film Napoleon Dynamite.
I stir my son up that he has the same mannerisms as the Napoleon character.
Same mannerisms as Pedro or Napoleon?
We recently watched it with my eldest son (it's held its own over time, which was good to see), which resulted in days of quoting from it.
Speaking of classic movies, my son's ordered a 'My name is Inigo Montoya...' t-shirt for his mother for Xmas, given TPB is one of her favourite movies (not that she's a geek...)
kingdragonfly: ........ Mel Blanc's movie "Spaceballs". Notice how rotten tomatoes show that critics hated it, while audiences were more favorable.
When I lived in Sydney for 30 years I had season tickets to: art house movie theatre's, Sydney theatre Co, Belvoir St theatre & Brandenburg Orchestra Australia and also went to all the big stage & orchestra performances/shows. Greater than 50% of the time the "so called" critics got the 'popularity of a show dead wrong.
This also applies to food/restaurant critics.
You like what you like and don't let anyone else tell you different.
