Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicXmas gifts for geeks


3415 posts

Uber Geek


# 261615 6-Dec-2019 11:54
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Geeks can be hard to buy for, whether they're 10 or 100.

I thought I'd create this thread for people to post their ideas

So to start off

Best Space Gifts 2019!

Everyday Astronaut


View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
14474 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2369530 6-Dec-2019 12:10
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Yep that would do me the Lego Lunar Lander




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 

1404 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2369531 6-Dec-2019 12:13
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Not sure if the Apollo 11 bluray would count ?




rb99

 
 
 
 


3632 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2369544 6-Dec-2019 12:39
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Either the big Millenium Falcon or the Lego Death Star...

 

It helps if the geek family is well heeled of course.

469 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2369690 6-Dec-2019 15:52
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I bought my son a "Vote for Pedro"  t shirt.

8994 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2369726 6-Dec-2019 17:01
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I know what I'm getting for geek Xmas.

 

My SO left my (inexpensive) Samsung tablet in the seatback of a plane which headed for Dubai.
My SO over-watered the plants on my desk next to my old notebook, so that's dead.  Was 8 years old, but still went fine until about 10:00am today.

 

I think my SO might be getting me a new notebook/tablet for Xmas.



3415 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2369816 6-Dec-2019 20:30
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I've always wanted a Japanese / Korean toilet

How to survive in Japanese toilets



3415 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2369817 6-Dec-2019 20:39
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

If I had the cash to blow, on something useless, I'd love a Nixie tube clock


 
 
 
 


21647 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2369821 6-Dec-2019 20:58
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Fred99:

 

I know what I'm getting for geek Xmas.

 

My SO left my (inexpensive) Samsung tablet in the seatback of a plane which headed for Dubai.
My SO over-watered the plants on my desk next to my old notebook, so that's dead.  Was 8 years old, but still went fine until about 10:00am today.

 

I think my SO might be getting me a new notebook/tablet for Xmas.

 

 

Might be cheaper for your SO to find a new SO at this point :)

 

 

8994 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2370878 9-Dec-2019 09:19
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

 

Fred99:

 

I know what I'm getting for geek Xmas.

 

My SO left my (inexpensive) Samsung tablet in the seatback of a plane which headed for Dubai.
My SO over-watered the plants on my desk next to my old notebook, so that's dead.  Was 8 years old, but still went fine until about 10:00am today.

 

I think my SO might be getting me a new notebook/tablet for Xmas.

 

 

Might be cheaper for your SO to find a new SO at this point :)

 

 

LOL.  I think she felt guilty.  So we go notebook shopping, I'm casually looking at ultra thin uber expensive notebooks (>$4k) that I don't want or need, she's saying "that looks fantastic - just get one!". 

 

 

13597 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2370883 9-Dec-2019 09:22
Send private message quote this post

This was invented for gamers, apparently...

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/you-can-now-buy-entire-21011748





1038 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2370927 9-Dec-2019 10:27
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

GeekGuy:

 

I bought my son a "Vote for Pedro"  t shirt.

 

well - I had to look that one up - does that mean I am not a geek ? I am certainly not into 'grass roots' politics.




iMac 27" (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule + Airport Express, iPhone7, iPad6, iPad Mini2

 

Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835 + Panasonic Viera TH-L50E6Z, Chromecast Ultra, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085

469 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2370993 9-Dec-2019 11:10
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

FineWine:

 

GeekGuy:

 

I bought my son a "Vote for Pedro"  t shirt.

 

well - I had to look that one up - does that mean I am not a geek ? I am certainly not into 'grass roots' politics.

 

 

Its a reference to the 2004 cult-classic film Napoleon Dynamite.

 

I stir my son up that he has the same mannerisms as the Napoleon character.

4229 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2371003 9-Dec-2019 11:21
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

GeekGuy:

 

FineWine:

 

GeekGuy:

 

I bought my son a "Vote for Pedro"  t shirt.

 

well - I had to look that one up - does that mean I am not a geek ? I am certainly not into 'grass roots' politics.

 

 

Its a reference to the 2004 cult-classic film Napoleon Dynamite.

 

I stir my son up that he he has the same mannerisms as the movie character.

 

 

Same mannerisms as Pedro or Napoleon?

 

We recently watched it with my eldest son (it's held its own over time, which was good to see), which resulted in days of quoting from it.

 

Speaking of classic movies, my son's ordered a 'My name is Inigo Montoya...' t-shirt for his mother for Xmas, given TPB is one of her favourite movies (not that she's a geek...)

 

 



3415 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2371076 9-Dec-2019 11:56
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I had to "Inigo Montoya" look that up. I got him mixed up with American Dad's bully "Stelio Kontos"

Speaking of a great tshirt, I'd love one from Mel Blanc's movie "Spaceballs". Notice how rotten tomatoes show that critics hated it, while audiences were more favorable.

1038 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2371308 9-Dec-2019 15:44
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

kingdragonfly: ........ Mel Blanc's movie "Spaceballs". Notice how rotten tomatoes show that critics hated it, while audiences were more favorable.

 

When I lived in Sydney for 30 years I had season tickets to: art house movie theatre's, Sydney theatre Co, Belvoir St theatre & Brandenburg Orchestra Australia and also went to all the big stage & orchestra performances/shows. Greater than 50% of the time the "so called" critics got the 'popularity of a show dead wrong.

 

This also applies to food/restaurant critics.

 

You like what you like and don't let anyone else tell you different.




iMac 27" (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule + Airport Express, iPhone7, iPad6, iPad Mini2

 

Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835 + Panasonic Viera TH-L50E6Z, Chromecast Ultra, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19

Malwarebytes overhauls flagship product with new UI, faster engine and lighter footprint
Posted 6-Nov-2019 11:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.