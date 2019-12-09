Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
BBQ/churrasco season 2019 - 2020


BDFL - Memuneh
67625 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#261655 9-Dec-2019 09:21
Send private message

Late in 2018 I put together a fire pit in a small area behind the house. I took a long vacation and decided to a BBQ lunch every second day. It was going well until early Feb when I had to go for a surgery so couldn't move as before for a while. I've hosted friends (including our mods) here a few times, so looking forward to starting it again this weekend. 

 

We are now coming to the BBQ season again.

 

As mentioned in another thread, picanha (900g end rump cap), skirt steak (zigzag on skewer to keep it moist) or thick bone-in steak. Skewers, coarse salt and charcoal. 

 

What are you doing and how you do it?

 

(That's @scottjpalmer, @michaelmurfy and @dratsab on the photo).

 

 

 

 

 




 

 

14667 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2370885 9-Dec-2019 09:29
Our trusty Broil King gets a lot of use in summer here in the Wairarapa, where the sun always shines on the righteous.

Last year I think we used it daily for a 3 week stint. Saves heating up the kitchen.

Usually steak or kebabs. It can go to over 300C according to the built in thermometer, so steak cooks very quickly.

The biggest problem we have is a lack of shade on the patio. Even a large sun umbrella isn't really enough and we ought to get round to some more effective and permanent solution, as it becomes unbearably hot in midsummer out there and I usually end up hiding indoors with the a/c on!





22794 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2370887 9-Dec-2019 09:30
Last year I bought myself a Traeger Ironwood 885 Pellet Grill.

 

It's amazing and I have cooked some absolutely amazing meats on it, including my first successful brisket my 10-year-old declared was the best thing he'd ever eaten and some stupidly delicious Pork Belly (Seriously underrated BBQ Meat).

 

MeatStock is now my second favourite event behind the Food Show and I have managed to source a number of delicious Meat Church Rubs for various Meats.

 

My Weber is still getting some love, especially for Rotisserie Lamb and Chicken.

 

Pichana hasn't been a wild success for me yet, but I intend to try the skewer method posted above over Xmas Break.

 

 

 
 
 
 


19 posts

Geek
Inactive user


  #2370890 9-Dec-2019 09:35
Can offer you guys some really good vegan recopies for a BBQ if you keen.

 

This post saddens me in this day and age, every living creature has the right to live 😪

22794 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2370892 9-Dec-2019 09:38
Stashe:

 

Can offer you guys some really good vegan recopies for a BBQ if you keen.

 

This post saddens me in this day and age, every living creature has the right to live 😪

 

 

Despite your judgemental tone, I am going to resist the urge to react, and instead ask you to share some of your BBQ recipes :)

 

 

4903 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2370896 9-Dec-2019 09:43
I think mine are fairly well documented.

 

Click to see full size

 

This one is 10 spits (about half a kg each), half lamb, half chicken.  Cooks in about 25 mins.  Sometimes will do some with a indian inspired flavouring.

 

Went looking for a picture of a @scottjpalmer but didn't have one.  Seems to be if there's a BBQ, he's at it.




3256 posts

Uber Geek


  #2370898 9-Dec-2019 09:45
Dry brining is the best way to season with salt.

 

Sprinkle koshering salt on both sides of steak and pat down with a paper towel (so the salt crystals stick well to the underside), and leave uncovered on a rack in your fridge for 24 hours before cooking.

 

The salt drawns moisture from the meat, but then the meat reabsorbs the moisture and salt. This not only seasons the meat all the way through, but also (through sciencey stuff) tenderises it and causes it to retain more moisture while cooking.

 

After 24 hours it will look like the steak has dried out, but don't worry this is just the the very outer surface.

 

Now cook using the reverse sear method.

 

 

82 posts

Master Geek


  #2370899 9-Dec-2019 09:47
I bought a Broil King last week over a Weber, hope I didn't make a mistake. 

 

Where do you guys get your quality steaks? I'm looking for some thick steaks ideal for that BBQ. 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 




BDFL - Memuneh
67625 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2370902 9-Dec-2019 09:49
turtleattacks:

 

Where do you guys get your quality steaks? I'm looking for some thick steaks ideal for that BBQ. 

 

 

I used to get from Greenmeadows Beef but they stopped doing picanha and fraldinha cuts, so now ordering from Eketahuna Country Meats - they do special cuts on request.




 

 

xpd

Covid-19 Free
10620 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2370904 9-Dec-2019 09:51
turtleattacks:

 

Where do you guys get your quality steaks? I'm looking for some thick steaks ideal for that BBQ. 

 

 

Friends with beef cattle :D

 

Rural butchers are generally good for quality steaks. 




22794 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2370905 9-Dec-2019 09:52
One thing I saw recently that blew my mind, is that Weber now have a unit called a SmokeFire. It looks absolutely amazing. Gets to 650F in 15 minutes apparently.

 

Unfortunately, when I spoke to Weber they indicated won't arrive in NZ till mid to more likely mid end of next year.

 

I have been considering a trip to Chicago, and if I go, then I will attend one of the Weber BBQ Academies.

911 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2370907 9-Dec-2019 09:54
Stashe:

 

Can offer you guys some really good vegan recopies for a BBQ if you keen.

 

This post saddens me in this day and age, every living creature has the right to live 😪

 

 

Change the tune pal; maybe instead of coming in here with that judgmental, holier-than-thou attitude, you could share some vegan alternatives that the more open-minded of us might like to give a try over conventional meat options? 

 

@freitasm, that BBQ looks delicious! Great to see a DIY alternative, I have been wanting to get into charcoal BBQing and I do have a spare pile of bricks....

 

My only problem is it is hard to find a good meat supplier/butcher, I need to find somewhere else than the supermarket haha

694 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2370908 9-Dec-2019 09:57
Damn, I really need to up my BBQ game. Got a 12yr Warehouse BBQ, and while it's served my needs, it is in dire need of an upgrade.







BDFL - Memuneh
67625 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2370911 9-Dec-2019 10:04
Here we go. From ugly to... less ugly (including replacing the old wire we had for the pet chicken who are no longer with us):

 

 

 

 




 

 

501 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2370912 9-Dec-2019 10:06
Got an Akorn - a steel instead of Ceramic Kamado griller. Just did a Turkey for thanks giving.

 

Does 'Roasts' slow smokes, and grill. Pretty legit.

 

 

 

Click to see full size

407 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2370915 9-Dec-2019 10:08
Charcoal recommendation, something easy to get going

 

I've been using briquette ones and i find it extremely hard to get lit 

