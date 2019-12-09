It looks reasonably spectacular, this photo seems to show some ash falling from the cloud:

Photo from Geonet site https://www.geonet.org.nz/volcano/cameras/whakatane

It's settled down since then to what looks like typical White Island activity. Hopefully nobody was near at the time.

There could be one loss - "Dino" - who's been visible in the crater floor camera for about a decade. That camera seems to have gone for a bit of a tumble.

In case there's doomsday forecasts, almost certainly nope. AFAIK White Island has no history of having violent eruptions, just a lot of episodes like this one.