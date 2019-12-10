Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
In recent years Consumer NZ has introduced new innovations that I still find to be a problem: "Consumer Trusted" and the "Donate" nag.  I raised this with Consumer and got the standard corporate response that did not address the detail of my objections.

 

 

 

Consumer Trusted is outlined here: https://www.consumer.org.nz/topics/about-consumer-trusted.  This is a new revenue stream for Consumer NZ (outlined in the FAQs).  In the world of constant independent product testing that Consumer inhabits, there can be no such thing as a trustworthy company, any more than the follow-on model of any product that performed well in Consumer tests can be trusted to be perform equally well or better.  Once Consumer allows a company to display the "Consumer Trusted" logo, if the company subsequently betrays that trust all Consumer can do is require the company to remove the "Consumer Trusted" logo.  For consumers, the absence of the once-displayed "Consumer Trusted" logo will probably go unnoticed and the consumer will continue to regard that company as 'Consumer Trusted'.  Consumer cannot, for example, require a company that has been stripped of its Consumer Trusted status to advertise that this has happened.  "Consumer Trusted" is simply a step too far for Consumer to be considered fully independent.

 

In recent times, Consumer web pages, even for logged-on subscribers, nags for a donation.  Subscribers have already paid - nagging them when using their subscription is similar to a wait-person expecting (rather than hoping for) a tip in NZ.

 

Am I the only one with these issues?




OldGeek.

1298 posts

Uber Geek


  #2371585 10-Dec-2019 11:55
Send private message quote this post

i'm with you.

 

as soon as any consumer watch group accepts payment for their endorsement all objectivity goes out the window no matter what guff they spout about key prinicples and integrity.

 

bottom line is that they are making money from this.

 

they become no better than any other marketing organisation.

 

it's just more bs.

 

caveat emptor !

 

 

5167 posts

Uber Geek


  #2371992 10-Dec-2019 19:56
Send private message quote this post

I used to subscribe to the paper magazine version of Consumer, but I found eventually it wasn't that great value for money. It cost a fair amount each year and I found that once I got it, I would read through the whole thing in a few days - whereas I could loan it from the library for nothing and have it for a week, which suited my situation better. I did find it quite interesting and informative though, back in the day. Today there are few more sources of that information online.

 
 
 
 


2210 posts

Uber Geek


  #2372165 11-Dec-2019 07:12
Send private message quote this post

ilovemusic:

 

...

 

as soon as any consumer watch group accepts payment for their endorsement all objectivity goes out the window no matter what guff they spout about key prinicples and integrity.

 

...

 

 

Agreed.

 

I feel a bit like this about the AA participating in a fuel discount loyalty scheme.  It doesn't sit quite right.




"I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road." -  Stephen Hawking

28957 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2372170 11-Dec-2019 07:44
Send private message quote this post

floydbloke:

 

ilovemusic:

 

...

 

as soon as any consumer watch group accepts payment for their endorsement all objectivity goes out the window no matter what guff they spout about key prinicples and integrity.

 

...

 

 

Agreed.

 

I feel a bit like this about the AA participating in a fuel discount loyalty scheme.  It doesn't sit quite right.

 

 

And even worse AA profiting from AA Smartfuel by licensing their brand.

 

 



468 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2497050 2-Jun-2020 20:49
Send private message quote this post

Today my annual membership of Consumer expired (as I intended) for the reasons I gave in starting this thread.  I have raised these issues with Consumer both at the time I started this thread and yesterday in an email to the new CEO.  The response was the same on both occasions, although the CEO admitted in responding to me that 'Consumer Trusted' delivers licencing revenue to the Institute as I suspected.  Consumer consider the 'donate' nag to be OK for members (and non-members alike) and that 'Consumer Trusts' is awarded only to companies that demonstrate a long history of fair play to their customers (along with a willingness to pay to use that appellation).  This is a summary and does not address my concerns.  My belief is that (subscriber) members should not be nagged and Consumer should never endorse any company in any way.  So it is a goodbye from me to an old, but no longer trusted, friend.  




--

OldGeek.

3620 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2497064 2-Jun-2020 21:31
Send private message quote this post

It's the usual story. Something good, particularly witha good reputation, gets monetized and exploited until it has no nett value.
