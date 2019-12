I worked for a company that sold stuff to 1-Day.

1-Day has a couple of ways of fulfilling orders, each with their own problems/delays.

1. They order stock from a suppler and hold it at their warehouse.

2. They work with a supplier to ring fence stock at the suppliers warehouse. 1-Day sells the product on their site. 1-Day then sends the order details to the supplier and the supplier fulfils the orders for them, shipping directly to the customer.

I worked for a company doing option 2. We wouldn't get the details from 1-day until the sale had finished so if it ran multiple days it would immediately cause delays for the customer.

There were times when we were selling something through 1-Day where we didn't have the stock ourselves, which would then cause delays while we waited for our own supplier to send the stock to us to then fulfil the orders. A lot of people clipping the ticket along the way for those sales. I imagine that's still fairly common place with 1-Day, though this was about 4 years ago so things may have changed.