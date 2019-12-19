Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicEB Games Xbox 360 Refurbished Console Terrible Condition


# 261874 19-Dec-2019 12:03
so i wanted to get my nephew and xbox 360 looked on trade me but could not find any decent deals for the xbox 360 s model there was free shipping code for ebgames so i checked there site and they had this one for $48

 

https://www.ebgames.co.nz/product/xbox360/140034-xbox-360-12...

 

so i bought it arrived today but what they sent me was

 

https://www.ebgames.co.nz/product/xbox360/149627-xbox-360-co... with a 120gb hdd

 

this is not what i paid for :(

 

also how can they call it refurbished they did nothing to it the console that i can see but i did take the very dirty face plate and the original xbox warranty sticker has been replaced with there own one also the other side of the face plate is dirty and the whole console is kinda greasy feeling like somebody touched it without washing hands after eating kfc also the console smells a little like cigarette smoke xbox is in other room and i can still kinda smell it and has a tiny rattling rattling noise inside like a bit of plastic broke off also controller was dirty and has 2 deep scratches and wrong colour battery cover

 

i have sent them an email hope i can get my money back or they send me the correct xbox 360 but seeing how bad this one is i don't think it being replaced with the correct one is going to be any better :(

 

i sent them an email as i don't have a phone i hope they get back to me as soon as possible this is terrible
i really not sure who thought it was good to send this console out being this dirt and stinky :(


 

  # 2378469 19-Dec-2019 12:32
What is the "difference" between those two items you have linked except the hard drive size?

 

 

 

Noting the 'fine print' on the page:

 

What's included?

 

120GB Xbox 360 Console

 

*Comes with one controller (May not be official Microsoft controller, may be wired or wireless)

 

*Console colour may vary

 

 

 

To get a Preowned console ready for its new home, it first undergoes rigorous checks by our Refurbishment team.
To make sure it lives up to the awesome standard you’d expect, we:

 

     

  • Perform a check on all components
  • Inspect all ports and inputs
  • Refurbish or replace parts to meet our standards
  • Format the console and restore the system
  • Give it a good clean!

On the rare chance that your console is anything less than awesome, give our Customer Service Team a call on 133 930 and we'll organise a free return and replacement.

 

 

 

Ok, so the number linked doesn't look an NZ one...
You might try the number from their FAQ page:

 

Still can't find the answer to your question, have feedback or concerns.

 

Call us on 0800 3242 637 Mon to Fri - 10am to 7:30pm, Sat - 10am to 7pm (NZST)

 
 
 
 


They are pretty hopeless. We bought some pop figures online and they arrived crushed. They said they'd "check the warehouse" if they had anymore which they didn't but oddly the figures had been sent from two different stores (not a warehouse).



  # 2378487 19-Dec-2019 12:49
evnafets:

 

What is the "difference" between those two items you have linked except the hard drive size?

 

 

 

Noting the 'fine print' on the page:

 

What's included?

 

120GB Xbox 360 Console

 

*Comes with one controller (May not be official Microsoft controller, may be wired or wireless)

 

*Console colour may vary

 

 

 

To get a Preowned console ready for its new home, it first undergoes rigorous checks by our Refurbishment team.
To make sure it lives up to the awesome standard you’d expect, we:

 

     

  • Perform a check on all components
  • Inspect all ports and inputs
  • Refurbish or replace parts to meet our standards
  • Format the console and restore the system
  • Give it a good clean!

On the rare chance that your console is anything less than awesome, give our Customer Service Team a call on 133 930 and we'll organise a free return and replacement.

 

 

 

Ok, so the number linked doesn't look an NZ one...
You might try the number from their FAQ page:

 

Still can't find the answer to your question, have feedback or concerns.

 

Call us on 0800 3242 637 Mon to Fri - 10am to 7:30pm, Sat - 10am to 7pm (NZST)

 


i don't have any boxes to ship it in as box it came in is ripped up also have no car to get to post office and don't want to waste my time walking there and back and wasting over 2hrs

Give them a call, explain calmy what the situation is, including the difficulty you will have returning it and give them an opportunity to resolve it.

 

I don't think there is need for panic, remain calm, they will probably be more than happy to rectify it, but if they don't, you have a raft of options available to you.

 

If they don't offer you a suitable resolution, calmy explain what you consider reasonable, and then ask for the matter to be escalated to a manager.

 

Did I mention, remain calm? :)

 

 

 

 

xpd

Chief Trash Bandit
tchart: They are pretty hopeless. We bought some pop figures online and they arrived crushed. They said they'd "check the warehouse" if they had anymore which they didn't but oddly the figures had been sent from two different stores (not a warehouse).

 

We ordered a stack of Pops just recently (Think was about 8), all came from Nelson, some had store stickers on them, most did not though. All in excellent condition, well packaged in the EB branded boxes.  

 

Thought Nelson was bit of an odd location to have a warehouse, but truth be told, didnt care, long as they arrived in good condition :)

 

 




  # 2378528 19-Dec-2019 13:37
Maybe I missed it again, but what is different between what you ordered and what you got?

 

You ordered a 120GB Xbox 360.  Thats what you've got (albeit in a shabby condition)

 

Why do you say it is not what you paid for?  What is the "correct" one?

 

 

 
 
 
 


From what I can see one is 250GB and One is 120GB

 

 



  # 2378538 19-Dec-2019 13:53
evnafets:

 

Maybe I missed it again, but what is different between what you ordered and what you got?

 

You ordered a 120GB Xbox 360.  Thats what you've got (albeit in a shabby condition)

 

Why do you say it is not what you paid for?  What is the "correct" one?

 

 

 



they sent me the black arcade model xbox 360  one i payed for was the black xbox 360 slim as you can clearly see in the photo

also the smell from the xbox is even worse now making me feel a little weird im having to air the house out now  i had to put it outside in the garage i now don't think it was cigarette smoke

i used my mums phone gave them a call but said they had a high number of calls was put on hold my mum was annoyed because of the smell and told me to pass her the phone then they said it would be like 40min wait on hold so mum my mum said when she get back from work she wanted to talk to them

I think you have your links mixed up. The one above (first link) is the one you said you ordered and the one that turned up for $48. The other one is 250HD for $68. Can't see anywhere that says it's a slim



  # 2378552 19-Dec-2019 14:25
tripp: I think you have your links mixed up. The one above (first link) is the one you said you ordered and the one that turned up for $48. The other one is 250HD for $68. Can't see anywhere that says it's a slim


The photo is of the slim xbox 360 model i bought and they sent the xbox 360 arcade model to me i just posted that link to show what the model they sent me looks like

So they advertised in the photo the xbox 360 slim model so it was false advertising i know it says

Console colour may vary (there are other colours of the xbox 360 slim console)

but it does not say console model may very

It would appear they have mixed their photos up, I'm pretty sure the Xbox 360 Slim only came in a 250GB model, no 120s, and the 120GB of the earlier configuration was the 'elite' from memory.

So they sent you the first gen Xbox 360 with a 120gb hdd not a 2nd gen slim with a 120gb hdd?

