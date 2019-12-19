so i wanted to get my nephew and xbox 360 looked on trade me but could not find any decent deals for the xbox 360 s model there was free shipping code for ebgames so i checked there site and they had this one for $48

https://www.ebgames.co.nz/product/xbox360/140034-xbox-360-12...

so i bought it arrived today but what they sent me was

https://www.ebgames.co.nz/product/xbox360/149627-xbox-360-co... with a 120gb hdd

this is not what i paid for :(

also how can they call it refurbished they did nothing to it the console that i can see but i did take the very dirty face plate and the original xbox warranty sticker has been replaced with there own one also the other side of the face plate is dirty and the whole console is kinda greasy feeling like somebody touched it without washing hands after eating kfc also the console smells a little like cigarette smoke xbox is in other room and i can still kinda smell it and has a tiny rattling rattling noise inside like a bit of plastic broke off also controller was dirty and has 2 deep scratches and wrong colour battery cover

i have sent them an email hope i can get my money back or they send me the correct xbox 360 but seeing how bad this one is i don't think it being replaced with the correct one is going to be any better :(

i sent them an email as i don't have a phone i hope they get back to me as soon as possible this is terrible

i really not sure who thought it was good to send this console out being this dirt and stinky :(





