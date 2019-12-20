Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Happy holidays !

xpd



Chief Trash Bandit
10186 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

# 261893 20-Dec-2019 08:14
3 people support this post
That time of the year again, where some of us go offline for the break and see the real world.

 

So, Happy Holidays and keep safe all. :)

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Win 10 Pro    Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk               Add me on Steam

723 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2378965 20-Dec-2019 08:21
Right back at you and all.

 

Stay safe on the roads and don't become a subject on the Muppets on the Roads thread.  :-)

 

 




MotorDrive Rallying

2300 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2378974 20-Dec-2019 08:32
Yeah...Happy [insert appropriate politically correct response] to everyone!! 

 

 

 

Always a pleasure to be here and engage with other geeky types. 

 

Another exciting year of the same beckons!! 

 

 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

 
 
 
 


468 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2378983 20-Dec-2019 08:52
Handsomedan:

 

Yeah...Happy [insert appropriate politically correct response] to everyone!! 

 

 

I thought happy holidays was the way to go... ah wait, is that offensive to people that have to work through? shhhhiiiiiiiiiiiitttttttttttttttt...

21668 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2378985 20-Dec-2019 08:53
From me and mine to you and yours have safe and happy holidays and may you be surrounded by the things and or people you love.

BDFL - Memuneh
65083 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2378990 20-Dec-2019 08:59
Happy Festivus, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and Christmas - or anything else - to everyone.




