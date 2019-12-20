Kerry54321:

Possibly true depending on how they processed it but it may not be the case. Assuming you are usually paid fortnightly then the three weeks may have been processed in two separate pays and paid to you in a single lump sum. Combining the two pays into one would save on bank fees. It could of also been processed as a non-standard three weekly pay in which the appropriate PAYE would of been deducted.

The only way to know for sure would be to look at your payslip or payslips for the payment and do the PAYE calc to see if it was actually taxed at a higher rate. Even if you were paid for three weeks it may not push you into the higher tax bracket.

If you were taxed higher due to the three weeks in a fortnight, it may also mean you get 1 week in the next pay fortnight so may pay less tax then. While it is annoying over Christmas and New Years to get less funds, any ups and downs will get sorted by the IRD when it does it's end of year calcs so you may get a refund eventually.