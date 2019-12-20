Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 261896 20-Dec-2019 11:18
One person supports this post
Hi.

Who should I report this issue to; Council or Chorus? Looks like fibre cable across the footpath.

  # 2379081 20-Dec-2019 11:19
Good question, and thank you. As someone who doesn't look where they're walking this would have tripped me up!

  # 2379082 20-Dec-2019 11:20
One person supports this post
No F'ing way?!?

 
 
 
 


  # 2379120 20-Dec-2019 11:22
3 people support this post
Man the fibre network install gets dodgier by the day. In India the fibre is literally installed using trees as the poles. Will be seeing photos of that here next.




  # 2379133 20-Dec-2019 11:38
2 people support this post
Thats classic - if indeed its a fibre run.

  # 2379136 20-Dec-2019 11:43
Looks like they tried to route it in the join and it's lifted up.

 

 

 

@chorusnz




  # 2379137 20-Dec-2019 11:45
What part of the country is this in?

  # 2379141 20-Dec-2019 11:55
hio77:

 

Looks like they tried to route it in the join and it's lifted up.

 

 

 

@chorusnz

 

 

They should have cut the paving, laid it, sealed it, but they also need to have kept it deep in tyhe grass as it look like the paving has been edged to stop grass growing over it. Next time its edged its cut. Isn't there a 200mm or 300mm rule on this?

 
 
 
 


  # 2379149 20-Dec-2019 12:23
tdgeek:

 

hio77:

 

Looks like they tried to route it in the join and it's lifted up.

 

 

 

@chorusnz

 

 

They should have cut the paving, laid it, sealed it, but they also need to have kept it deep in tyhe grass as it look like the paving has been edged to stop grass growing over it. Next time its edged its cut. Isn't there a 200mm or 300mm rule on this?

 

 

Yes apparently, it's 200mm.....but don't tell that to the installer that did a propertly I heard about at about 2mm - I think they missed some 00's.  It was dug up when a fence was removed




  # 2379152 20-Dec-2019 12:27
"Fiber has been delivered to your street"

 

 




  # 2379153 20-Dec-2019 12:28
One person supports this post
Looks like that's outside boundary, in which case it would need to be more than 200.

 

@kiwiharry please DM us the address and we will get someone on it

 

^Richard



  # 2379176 20-Dec-2019 13:29
darkasdes2:

What part of the country is this in?


It's in Mt Wellington in Auckland

