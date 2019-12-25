Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Any app developers here? Question about GST


# 261961 25-Dec-2019 18:38
Hi,

 

Does anyone here develop mobile apps that earn an income? I'm trying to figure out what my obligations are regarding GST. I'll try calling IRD after the holidays, but my past experience with them hasn't been great so I thought I'd ask for first-hand experience from developers.

 

I've just created my first android app and uploaded it to the Google Play Store. It has an in-app purchase. Google removes GST (or sales tax for non-NZ based buyers) and their 30% cut before paying me what's left. My sales are going to be significantly less than the $60K threshold, but the IRD website says if your goods include GST then you need to register. Does this apply for apps sold through an agent like Google who collects the GST themselves?

 

Any insight would be much appreciated. Thanks!

  # 2381257 25-Dec-2019 18:45
IRD don't give tax advice. You'll need to talk to an accountant.

  # 2381264 25-Dec-2019 19:33
Not an accountant but has been in trade for about 10 years.

 

As you have mentioned if you make less than 60K it is optional.
Nice thing is you can claim GST back if the purchase is "business" related, downside is the paperwork.

 

Checked their website: https://www.ird.govt.nz/gst/registering-for-gst

 

 
 
 
 




  # 2381267 25-Dec-2019 19:39
It's that second condition at the bottom that's throwing me:

 

"you carry out a taxable activity and you add GST to the price of goods or services you sell."

 

Google adds the GST automatically, I don't think I get a choice. So that sounds to me like I would need to register for GST even if I'm only earning a few bucks.



  # 2381269 25-Dec-2019 19:54
Think I've found the answer. If anyone else is looking for the same info, check out this IRD page on online marketplaces:

 

https://www.ird.govt.nz/gst/gst-for-overseas-businesses/gst-on-low-value-imported-goods/who-needs-to-charge-gst/online-marketplaces

 

Looks like the marketplace (Google Play Store in this case) is responsible for the GST, and they state: 

 

"The merchant is not responsible for any GST payable on the sale."

