Just a quick question, can a liquidator clawback preferential payments made to a supplier within the last two years, where that supplier has now shut up shop and wound up their own business?

Reason I ask, a firm I did some work for back in 2017 - contracting to them, sold them a whole lot of server equipment etc... they wen't bust in late 2018, their last payment to me was mid 2017, shortly after I started winding up my own business and got a new job working for an MSP. Was there a risk to me, or is there still a risk?