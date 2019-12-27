Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Best place for furniture on interest free no repayment periods?


3376 posts

Uber Geek


# 261977 27-Dec-2019 13:27


Looking to pick up a stylish sofa and outdoor dining set, wanting to use something like Q Card to get some interest free and no repayment period.

I think there is more than just Q Card that offers such deal now isnt there? It might pay to see which shop I buy from before choosing which card.

Any tips on shops that have good deals for internal furniture and anything if seperate for external?

Also need some white ware, nothing flash just a new Fridge and Panasonic washing machine (brilliant machines for the money).

2310 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2381753 27-Dec-2019 14:08


Target always used to have those deals...




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

4006 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2381755 27-Dec-2019 14:16


Most of the boutique furniture shops I know of do not any interest free deals as such. Places like Harvey Norman and Big Save mostly sell China made furniture and lack of quality really shows. www.meandmytrend.com do very good quality furniture (solid wood or brass legs and quality fabric). Not cheap but you can haggle.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

 
 
 
 


3640 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2381756 27-Dec-2019 14:23


Interest free at the likes of Harvey Norman tends to be via GE Finance (or GEM... whatever they call themselves now), Target also takes GE Finance cards.

 

Best use deferred options and not interest free as they have no minimum repayments and you can finish paying any time you want, whereas the criteria for straight interest free is more complicated.

