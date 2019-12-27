Looking to pick up a stylish sofa and outdoor dining set, wanting to use something like Q Card to get some interest free and no repayment period.
I think there is more than just Q Card that offers such deal now isnt there? It might pay to see which shop I buy from before choosing which card.
Any tips on shops that have good deals for internal furniture and anything if seperate for external?
Also need some white ware, nothing flash just a new Fridge and Panasonic washing machine (brilliant machines for the money).