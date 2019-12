Scammers are setting up fake GoFundMe pages to profit from the volcano victims. There seem to be no limits to the depths some crapheads will sink to. Is there no Antarctic island where we could dump these despicable cretins and let them feed off each other? I have a lot of sympathy for the poor and desperate, but there can be no excuse for this kind of behaviour. It is beyond low. I hope these selfish jerks get what they truly deserve, preferably third-degree burns in hell!