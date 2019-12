Hi guys, I'm sure there are off road cyclist on geekzone.

Would anyone recommend free off road track/trail/path to the beginner (myself), something that is 2-3 hrs long with good scenery to test my ability to mountain bike! I've got 'el cheapo' full suspension mountain bike and thought maybe long bay is suitable? or there are better options.

I googled couple mountain bike parks, but these are not free (woops). Is Sanders Reserve a better option?