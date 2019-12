What is a good guideline for when a mortgage is just too big?

Bank calculators (and what the bank is willing to lend) is often more than can be comfortably paid back. And I see a lot of differing advice from other sources, ranging from as low as 25% of net pay to as high as 40% of gross pay, for the repayments to be considered affordable.

What are people thoughts on what is affordable for mortgage repayments?