

Stay off dating sites. It isn’t fair on the person you’ll potentially meet up with if you are still not over your previous relationship.



Go do things. Don’t stay at home and feel sorry for yourself. There is a whole world out there - go for a trip, go see friends, learn a language, take up a new hobby etc. This will help take your mind off your relationship.



Years ago I went through a failed relationship - I spent a few years on self improvement, got a better job and got my life together. Made a whole lot of new friends and travelled. It was well worth it and I’m both a better, stronger person now and have picked up a bunch of new skills. I own a house and have a lovely partner who loves me for who I am.



There is always a better future for yourself if you put some work into it.