Advice on how to get over a failed relationship


I was dumped yesterday from a long term partner and I’m looking for some advise as to how other people have dealt with it. Should I just get straight on tinder to find someone to hook up with, has that helped anyone? I’m hurting quite a lot at the moment 🤦🏼‍♂️

Stay off dating sites. It isn’t fair on the person you’ll potentially meet up with if you are still not over your previous relationship.

Go do things. Don’t stay at home and feel sorry for yourself. There is a whole world out there - go for a trip, go see friends, learn a language, take up a new hobby etc. This will help take your mind off your relationship.

Years ago I went through a failed relationship - I spent a few years on self improvement, got a better job and got my life together. Made a whole lot of new friends and travelled. It was well worth it and I’m both a better, stronger person now and have picked up a bunch of new skills. I own a house and have a lovely partner who loves me for who I am.

There is always a better future for yourself if you put some work into it.




If your work offers it take up EAP counsellers. Just talking to someone removed from the situation can help to settle things down alot.
Also, dont call, dont text unless absolutely necessary for exchanging of furniture/property etc. very hard at first but it will only make things harder to deal with in the long run.

 
 
 
 


Go talk to someone, jumping into another relationship regardless if its f'buddies or more serious, is a bad move.

 

As MM said, keep yourself busy - go do stuff you've been wanting to do.

 

You'll find someone again when least expect it. :) I got hurt badly many moons ago, stupidly kept in touch with them which ended up hurting more - started hanging around with a good group of friends who introduced to me to other friends and went from there.

 

 




