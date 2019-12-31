Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicBad experience with PB Tech


Lock him up!
11045 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

# 262031 31-Dec-2019 14:52
Send private message quote this post

I just had the most unbelievable experience with PB Tech. I know they seem to be the go-to outfit for many geeks here, but I will never deal with them again. I find their behaviour outrageous and unfathomable for a company that has to sell stuff to people in order to survive.

 

So I placed an order and supplied all the requested information. I got to the payment page and filled in my credit card details. I completed the order and received a confirmation email. So far so good.

 

But then I was told I had to have my payment ‘authorised’. I am not a regular customer and I don’t want to register. I just want to make a one-off purchase, like I do all the time from other sites.

 

I followed the link to the authorisation page, only to learn that I was expected to contact my bank, ask them for the payment details, and relay that information back to PB Tech! Or, I could also send them a copy of my Internet banking transaction page!

 

What the f*** is this all about? They claim it is fraud prevention. I think it is the most outrageous ridiculous BS I have ever encountered with any company. As I told them in my very angry email, I am not a trained animal that jumps through hoops. I think their demands are ludicrous. So does everyone else I have told this to. No other web site I have ever done business with requires this sort of thing. 

 

They act like they are doing me a favour by selling me stuff. They are not. I am doing them a favour by giving them my money so they can get paid. If they want to protect against fraud that is fine and good, but they are trying to make it into my problem and as far as I am concerned they can go stuff themselves! There are plenty of other places happy to sell me the same item without all the nonsense.

 

I cancelled my order and demanded the return of my payment. So far I have not heard back from them again. 

 

No doubt some will pile on here with all kinds of explanations for their actions and proclamations about how unreasonable I am being, but I honestly don’t see it that way. I know credit card fraud is  a real problem, but that is an issue for the credit card companies. No-one appointed PB Tech sheriff, and if they want to stay in business, they might start by treating their customers with a little more respect and common sense. In the meantime, I will be taking my money elsewhere.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

Create new topic
1780 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2383326 31-Dec-2019 14:56
Send private message quote this post

Want low prices, jump through the hoops.

 

Or pay higher prices so they can build in unrecoverable loses due to fraud into their pricing.




CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB:  Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440

 

 

1449 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2383327 31-Dec-2019 14:56
Send private message quote this post

I had to do that once, maybe 5 or 6 years ago, not sure which company. I thought huh, but I did it and survived.




rb99

 
 
 
 


1780 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2383331 31-Dec-2019 14:58
Send private message quote this post

I really suggest you don't try to open a new bank account!

 

This will feel like a cake walk.

 

 

It's really just their mini version of AML checks.




CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB:  Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440

 

 



Lock him up!
11045 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2383336 31-Dec-2019 15:04
Send private message quote this post

I know NZ has gone off the deep end with money laundering nonsense and similar stuff, but I still have my limits. If PB Tech doesn't want to take my money, I am glad to spend it elsewhere. Fortunately there is still some choice in the world.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

3397 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2383337 31-Dec-2019 15:04
Send private message quote this post

I had that on my first order, it was easy.

 

With mine (a few years ago now) they put a hold of under $1 on my credit card, i then had to enter in the correct amount on their website for my order to be processed.

 

I just opened my banking app on my phone and looked at the hold amount for the transaction, entered that in. Total time it took was less than a minute.

 

Most of the banking apps i use now will show you the pending transaction amount.

33 posts

Geek


  # 2383338 31-Dec-2019 15:04
Send private message quote this post

Remember having to do something similar with Computer Lounge a number of years ago so I suspect it may be a requirement levied on the stores by banks?



Lock him up!
11045 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2383340 31-Dec-2019 15:09
Send private message quote this post

I don't buy stuff on-line every day, but I have made a fair number of transactions and I have never encountered anything like this before. I think it is ridiculous and it doesn't prevent fraud or money laundering. What South American coke merchant is going to launder $200? Don't make me laugh!

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

 
 
 
 


3397 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2383341 31-Dec-2019 15:10
Send private message quote this post

The issue with credit card fraud it maybe the retailer that gets hit, not the customer or the bank.  Banks are very clear about this (from ANZ merc agreement)

 

"If a credit card transaction turns out to be fraudulent, it
may be charged back to you and could end up costing you
more than the original sale. High fraud and chargeback
levels can also attract penalties from the Card Schemes
(Visa, MasterCard and UnionPay) and can result in the
termination of your merchant facilities."

 

 

 

This agreement then goes on to say that they need to do checks on first time purchases etc.  This is why they will be doing it.



Lock him up!
11045 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2383351 31-Dec-2019 15:17
Send private message quote this post

OK, let's say I am a major drug dealer resident in New Zealand or a credit card skimmer from Eastern Europe and I want to fraudulently buy a bunch of stuff to launder my ill-gotten gains or to pay for my drugs. Whoops, too many credit card checks in New Zealand. I guess I better buy all this stuff on Ali Express instead! Way to go, fraud prevention.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 



Lock him up!
11045 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2383361 31-Dec-2019 15:19
Send private message quote this post

tripp:

 

The issue with credit card fraud it maybe the retailer that gets hit, not the customer or the bank.  Banks are very clear about this (from ANZ merc agreement)

 

"If a credit card transaction turns out to be fraudulent, it
may be charged back to you and could end up costing you
more than the original sale. High fraud and chargeback
levels can also attract penalties from the Card Schemes
(Visa, MasterCard and UnionPay) and can result in the
termination of your merchant facilities."

 

 

 

This agreement then goes on to say that they need to do checks on first time purchases etc.  This is why they will be doing it.

 

 

In fact, I actually bought something from PC Tech awhile back and I didn't have to go through this nonsense. But I bought it one-off like my current purchase, so I said I was a new customer. Again, though, I haven't had anything like this from any other NZ company.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

3397 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2383364 31-Dec-2019 15:21
Send private message quote this post

Rikkitic:

 

OK, let's say I am a major drug dealer resident in New Zealand or a credit card skimmer from Eastern Europe and I want to fraudulently buy a bunch of stuff to launder my ill-gotten gains or to pay for my drugs. Whoops, too many credit card checks in New Zealand. I guess I better buy all this stuff on Ali Express instead! Way to go, fraud prevention.

 

 

 

 

It's what PBtech has to do when supplying credit card payment gateway and reducing their risk.  You can either do it or not or go in store and pay cash/eftpos/credit card or use another website.

 

If you have internet banking they tend to tell you the pending transaction amounts on the bank website or via their apps.  This was the way PBtech was doing it (by holding a $$ amount for the transaction that you had to enter back into their auth page).

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.