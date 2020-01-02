Here's my three predictions for 2020:
1. Trump reelected.
2. Share market fall.
3. Holden exits car market.
Comments?
Yours?
3 is already known and spoken about lots
Linux:
They have officially killed the Commodore, but are still selling utes and SUVs.
I'm predicting they'll give up on everything in 2020 and close doors on the brand.
1. The atmosphere will catch on fire.
2. Oz PM will walk into the ocean with a lump of coal around his neck, never to be seen again.
3. The world will end with a whimper.
I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
I think we'll get some rain.
"I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road." - Stephen Hawking