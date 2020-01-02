Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicPredictions for 2020


2985 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

# 262053 2-Jan-2020 12:05
Send private message quote this post

Here's my three predictions for 2020:

 

1. Trump reelected.

 

2. Share market fall.

 

3. Holden exits car market.

 

Comments?

 

Yours?

Create new topic
5703 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2384126 2-Jan-2020 12:08
Send private message quote this post

3 is already known and spoken about lots



2985 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2384128 2-Jan-2020 12:17
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

3 is already known and spoken about lots

 

 

They have officially killed the Commodore, but are still selling utes and SUVs.

 

I'm predicting they'll give up on everything in 2020 and close doors on the brand.

 
 
 
 


Lock him up!
11064 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2384136 2-Jan-2020 12:36
Send private message quote this post

1. The atmosphere will catch on fire.

 

2. Oz PM will walk into the ocean with a lump of coal around his neck, never to be seen again.

 

3. The world will end with a whimper.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

2063 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2384138 2-Jan-2020 12:45
Send private message quote this post

I think we'll get some rain.




"I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road." -  Stephen Hawking

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.