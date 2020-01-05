I've been agonising about buying a phone from the Dick Smith NZ website.

There's a few threads on here about the perils of importing, and hitherto the limit was $400, after which you got clobbered with GST, Import Duty, and various fees.

As from the 1st Dec last year they've increased the threshold to $1000.

<i>"Customs will not collect GST, duty or charge an Import Entry Transaction Fee (IETF) on goods valued $1000 or less, unless the goods are part of a large consignment.

This does not apply to tobacco and alcohol products - duty and GST are collected regardless of the value.

If you buy goods valued over $1000, you'll have to pay duty and GST plus the IETF and MPI levy when the goods arrive in NZ.</i>

This calculation is an estimation only and applies to goods imported for personal use after 1 December 2019.

https://www.customs.govt.nz/personal/duty-and-gst/whats-my-duty-estimator/