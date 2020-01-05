Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
791 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 262101 5-Jan-2020 18:08
I've been agonising about buying a phone from the Dick Smith NZ website.

 

There's a few threads on here about the perils of importing, and hitherto the limit was $400, after which you got clobbered with GST, Import Duty, and various fees.

 

As from the 1st Dec last year they've increased the threshold to $1000.

 

 

<i>"Customs will not collect GST, duty or charge an Import Entry Transaction Fee (IETF) on goods valued $1000 or less, unless the goods are part of a large consignment.

 

This does not apply to tobacco and alcohol products - duty and GST are collected regardless of the value.  

 

If you buy goods valued over $1000, you'll have to pay duty and GST plus the IETF and MPI levy when the goods arrive in NZ.</i>

 

 

 

 

This calculation is an estimation only and applies to goods imported for personal use after 1 December 2019.

 

https://www.customs.govt.nz/personal/duty-and-gst/whats-my-duty-estimator/




Interests: HTPC, Web App authoring. 

Baby Get Shaky!
1653 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2385522 5-Jan-2020 18:15
Think you will find that DS/Kogen will charge you GST at checkout as has been the requirements for larger online retailers since 1 Dec 2019. If so there will be no further duty to pay on arrival.

Stu

Hammered
5322 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2385565 5-Jan-2020 18:35
Plenty of discussion on that here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=259875




Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

 

