I get incredibly hot in bed which I don’t think is helped by my choice of bed linen. I have read that percale sheets can help but they’re hard to come by and the set I did happen to find at Briscoes were very poor quality.



My old queen bed had an amazing set which I could no longer use when I went up a size. Can’t remember what the old ones were sadly.





Anyone have suggestions for something that will help keep me a bit cooler ?



TIA