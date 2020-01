By and large, NZ energy retailers do not install actually smart meters. What they are installing is better described as "not completely brain dead" or "advantage retailer" meters.

What these meters do is measure and record half-hour-interval consumption, and upload these readings - mostly by GPRS on the 2G Vodafone network - to the retailer. This allows the retailer to offer / insist on a time-of use tariff, and to avoid the cost of actually sending out a meter reader. There are no benefits to the customer.

Some retailers allow the customer to access readings from the retailer's web site (by browser or via an app), but these are only historical readings from yesterday or the day before. (1)

A real Smart Meter would provide the customer with on-premises real-time access to their consumption and pricing data, which would in turn allow the customer to understand and if they wish manage their load. This would require the meter to have a Wi-Fi connection and/or an opto-isolated physical customer interface (probably USB these days), plus a published & supported API, and free drivers / apps so that customers could access and use the data. To my knowledge no NZ retailer offers these facilities. (2)





So, this "smart" meter will offer you no benefit and offer Nova significant benefit.

However I expect that Nova will offer you no price reduction and point out some clause in the customer contract you never read that says you can't refuse to have the "smart" meter.

Bah Humbug!

[/rant]

(1) Yes, you can stand next to the meter and press a button and get instantaneous readings which you would have to write down or enter into a handheld device. This is such fun when the meter is outdoors and it's raining on you. Then you need a system to convert these observations into usable information.

(2) Yes, if you are technical enough you can rig up a system (Pi-based, for example) to read the flashing light on the meter and convert this to real-time consumption data, and probably into actionable information if you're a Home Automation enthusiast. However this is towards the expert end of the DIY home-owner spectrum.