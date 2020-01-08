Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 262167 8-Jan-2020 16:01
I need to return an Amazon Kindle to the USA. Lithium batteries are restricted by NZ Post, and can only be sent using the express international courier, with the proper form filled out and attached. That will cost about NZ$105 to ship, which is what the kindle is worth.

 

Is there any more economic way to return a Kindle to the USA?

 

I checked packsend.co.nz, which is $67 for their economy service, but that automatic quote doesn't take into account it's a lithium battery. I think they need to pack it themselves so price would be about the same as NZ Post.

  # 2387484 8-Jan-2020 16:26
In all seriousness I'd say no, not if you're doing things legitimately.

 

Virtually no shipper will take anything with lithium batteries unless proper process is followed, yet every day NZ retailers ship stuff around the country illegally!

 

 

  # 2387494 8-Jan-2020 16:41
Hi, take a look at this link: https://www.packsend.co.nz/clarifying-lithium-battery-sending/

 

I have sent devices containing lithium ion battery overseas before.

 

Drop them an email, maybe they'll do it for price quoted as its single unit. (I dont work for them).

 

In short:

 

 - as long as battery is contained in the device & less than 100watt hours. Its treated treated differently, like a normal parcel shipment (opposed to full on dangerous goods).

 

 - You can send up to 2 devices containing li-ion battery per package.

 

All the best.

