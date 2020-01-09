as some might know already

if you use a ssl cert on your site etc TLS 1.0 & TLS 1.1 encryption is no longer supported ,

(SSL 1.0, 2.0 was unsupported since 2011 and 3.0 was unsupported since 2015 ) you shouldn't of been using this encryption at all

TLS 2.0 & TLS 3.0 are ok

and from January 2020 will be starting to remove TLS 1.0 & TLS 1.1 from most browsers and fully be removed by March 2020

https://www.ssllabs.com/ssltest/ is a good site to test your site etc

https://wiki.mozilla.org/Security/Server_Side_TLS is good site to show how to change your settings