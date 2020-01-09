Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 262181 9-Jan-2020 09:58
Late last year I used YouShop for the first time and have literally had the worst experience ever.

 

Here's the short version;

 

1) I ordered 6 items from Walmart USA

 

2) All 6 items arrive at YouShop USA

 

3) Items are consolidated and sent to NZ

 

4) Consolidated parcel arrives. Feels a bit light so I take photos unboxing. Sure enough not all items are there - in fact only 1 item was packaged.

 

5) Cue phone/email tag with NZ Post

 

6) YouShop insist the parcel was sent (yes of course it was sent but it was incomplete)

 

7) Still waiting for answers 3 weeks later

 

 

 

Now here's where it gets borderline hilarious. Today I get an email - Great news a package has arrived at the YouShop warehouse. Odd, Im not expecting anything.

 

I check the "new" parcel details and sure enough its one of the items that was supposedly in the consolidated package - exact same merchant tracking info and dimensions. So clearly it was never sent.

 

 

 

So is it just me? Im so frustrated right now. Is there any way to escalate these things in NZ Post?

 

 

 

 

 

 

  # 2388947 9-Jan-2020 11:13
They're very difficult to communicate with, and often clueless. One time I had a package sent, it arrived with half what I expected. Cue time on phone trying to work it out. A day or two later the rest arrived in a second package. They had no idea it had been split.

 

Generally, for simple packages, they're fine. A more professional outfit is ShipItTo, but they cost more. For example, the order I paid for today with youshop was NZ$11 for economy shipping to NZ for a small 0.2kg box in 9-14 days, not counting GST. ShipIt has economy airmail at $14 for 20 - 45 days, $17 for USPS 12 - 18 days, $22 for 5-12 days with their own carrier. So you pay about twice as much for a similar service, which could be worthwhile for some packages. They're better at consolidation as well.

