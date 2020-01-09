Late last year I used YouShop for the first time and have literally had the worst experience ever.

Here's the short version;

1) I ordered 6 items from Walmart USA

2) All 6 items arrive at YouShop USA

3) Items are consolidated and sent to NZ

4) Consolidated parcel arrives. Feels a bit light so I take photos unboxing. Sure enough not all items are there - in fact only 1 item was packaged.

5) Cue phone/email tag with NZ Post

6) YouShop insist the parcel was sent (yes of course it was sent but it was incomplete)

7) Still waiting for answers 3 weeks later

Now here's where it gets borderline hilarious. Today I get an email - Great news a package has arrived at the YouShop warehouse. Odd, Im not expecting anything.

I check the "new" parcel details and sure enough its one of the items that was supposedly in the consolidated package - exact same merchant tracking info and dimensions. So clearly it was never sent.

So is it just me? Im so frustrated right now. Is there any way to escalate these things in NZ Post?