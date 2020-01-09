Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicEmployment contract advice and rights.


2859 posts

Uber Geek


# 262197 9-Jan-2020 18:39
Send private message quote this post

My partner has been working for a company for several years. As part of some sort of restructuring, the owners have shifted the business from one registered company to another. It's still owned by the same people though. But as a result they now want employees to sign new contracts.

 

However, the new contract being presented is very different from the old contract and has a bunch of new clauses that my partner doesn't really want to agree to.

 

She likes the job and doesn't want to leave it, but doesn't want to sign the new contract in it's current form either.

 

If they are unable to come to an agreement on a new contract, what are her rights?

Create new topic
2719 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2389208 9-Jan-2020 18:48
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Firstly she should not sign immediately anything she's not comfortable with. She is also entitled to have a support person with her for any discussions around her employment conditions.

 

She's going though technical redundancy - where her role is redundant but is being offered a role by another related enitity. If she is being offered "substantially" the same terms and conditions she basically takes what she can negotiates or she leaves without compensation. If she is being offered terms and conditions that are substantially different then she would be entitled to redundancy if she doesn't take it.

 

This is a really grey / complex area and getting some advice from an employment lawyer would be a very good idea.

 

https://www.employment.govt.nz/workplace-policies/workplace-change/overview-of-workplace-change/

 

 



2859 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2389255 9-Jan-2020 19:23
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for that. If she has a support person with her, is the support person allowed to talk?

 
 
 
 


593 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2389259 9-Jan-2020 19:31
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

There is no such thing as a ‘technical redundancy’. If it is an actual redundancy, with restructuring, disestablishment, consultation and all that, that is one matter. And there is a specific process that needs to be followed.

 

this doesn’t sound like that. An employer is entitled to change the employment contract at any time, adding or removing or altering t’s and c’s. An employee is entitled to accept, reject, or negotiate these; or add their own.

 

This can’t be resolved properly in an online forum; your partner should get specialist employment lawyer advice.




BlinkyBill

2719 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2389261 9-Jan-2020 19:38
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

BlinkyBill:

There is no such thing as a ‘technical redundancy’. If it is an actual redundancy, with restructuring, disestablishment, consultation and all that, that is one matter. And there is a specific process that needs to be followed.


this doesn’t sound like that. An employer is entitled to change the employment contract at any time, adding or removing or altering t’s and c’s. An employee is entitled to accept, reject, or negotiate these; or add their own.


This can’t be resolved properly in an online forum; your partner should get specialist employment lawyer advice.



Of course it is redundancy - employment by one entity is ending and employment is being offered by a new entity.

683 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2389263 9-Jan-2020 19:48
Send private message quote this post

https://www.employment.govt.nz/workplace-policies/workplace-change/restructuring-when-business-sold-or-transferred/

Has some basics

Clint



2859 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2389264 9-Jan-2020 19:51
Send private message quote this post

BlinkyBill:

 

This can’t be resolved properly in an online forum; your partner should get specialist employment lawyer advice.

 

 

We will look into this if they are unable to negotiate a contract that they are both happy with. I was hoping there might be a clear cut answer, but sounds like it's not that straight forward.

 

Thanks

593 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2389303 9-Jan-2020 20:20
Send private message quote this post

Handle9:

Of course it is redundancy - employment by one entity is ending and employment is being offered by a new entity.

 

on the information given, it is not redundancy. It is the same business owner, using the same employees to do the same work. it sounds like a ‘business restructure’ designed for purposes other than to transform the nature of the business. It actually doesn’t sound like an organisational restructure, it sounds like a business affairs restructure.

 

No doubt there is more to it, which is why it is important to get correct advice from an employment lawyer.

 

If it is a restructure for the purposes of downsizing, changing roles and the nature of work; then there is a redundancy process that must be adhered to; and the OP has not mentioned any of that.

 

It is a common practice for parts of businesses to be sold to other businesses with the intention of maintaining business-as-usual. It is common for employment contracts to be changed when this happens. This is not a redundancy situation. There is a legal definition of redundancy, and this doesn’t sound like it.




BlinkyBill

 
 
 
 


1596 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2389305 9-Jan-2020 20:21
4 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Get an employment lawyer or talk to a volunteer lawyer at a community law centre. A couple of posters have linked to good sources of information and/or given good general advice but no one can do more for you on here in this case. Beware also that most Geekzone users’ assertions on the law aren’t even worth the weight of soiled toilet paper. 

1066 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2389307 9-Jan-2020 20:33
Send private message quote this post

Handle9: Firstly she should not sign immediately anything she's not comfortable with. ... 

 

Paul1977: ... She likes the job and doesn't want to leave it, but doesn't want to sign the new contract in it's current form either.
If they are unable to come to an agreement on a new contract, what are her rights?

 

Yip, know the feeling. The labour hire company I was employed with exited the market & somebody else took over the management of the staff. I was told I either sign the new contract or I walk out of the door. If they didn't say those exact words, it certainly felt like it.

 

Paul1977: ... I was hoping there might be a clear cut answer, but sounds like it's not that straight forward.

 

The law is purposefully imprecise. It can't cover all outcomes. & the lawyers love that. 😡

 

Paul1977: ... If she has a support person with her, is the support person allowed to talk?

 

Yes.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

1596 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2389308 9-Jan-2020 20:35
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

BlinkyBill:

 

on the information given, it is not redundancy. It is the same business owner, using the same employees to do the same work. it sounds like a ‘business restructure’ designed for purposes other than to transform the nature of the business. It actually doesn’t sound like an organisational restructure, it sounds like a business affairs restructure.

 

 

BlinkyBill, you might like to learn some Law 101 and also read the OP's post properly before dispensing "advice" or dismissing Handle9's far more useful contribution. The OP referenced that his wife's employment was with one entity and it is proposed by that entity that this employment relationship end and a new relationship to begin with "another [registered company when read in context of the OP's post]". That companies A and B may have the same shareholders and/or directors does not change the fact that under the Companies Act and common law as it has been for hundreds of years that these are separate legal personalities. The Companies Act however has primacy in this respect, albeit that it has preserved the common law position. Section 15 of the Companies Act is abundantly clear: each company is a separate legal personality in its own right and separate from its shareholders. So if company A is proposing to end the OP's wife's employment because the underlying business will be sold or transferred to company B, this means company A is essentially stating that the lady's position is no longer required. If that's not a redundancy, I don't know what is. 

 

And there's a certain degree of irony (if not hypocrisy) in your post in light of you suggesting recently that users should have posted deleted for posting inaccurate information in response to the recent FUG update. Perhaps time for some reflection?

 

 

 

 

gzt

11012 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2389317 9-Jan-2020 20:53
Send private message quote this post

Paul1977:
BlinkyBill: This can’t be resolved properly in an online forum; your partner should get specialist employment lawyer advice.

We will look into this if they are unable to negotiate a contract that they are both happy with. I was hoping there might be a clear cut answer, but sounds like it's not that straight forward.


Here's the thing. People will put silly things into contracts from time to time and say silly things.

Having a specialist employment lawyer look at the situation and contracts and at their discretion of whatever send one letter can clarify the situation for everyone and nothing gets out of control.

For around a couple of hundred give or take.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.