My partner has been working for a company for several years. As part of some sort of restructuring, the owners have shifted the business from one registered company to another. It's still owned by the same people though. But as a result they now want employees to sign new contracts.

However, the new contract being presented is very different from the old contract and has a bunch of new clauses that my partner doesn't really want to agree to.

She likes the job and doesn't want to leave it, but doesn't want to sign the new contract in it's current form either.

If they are unable to come to an agreement on a new contract, what are her rights?