Paid at Post Office $7 for A4 size bag which includes postage, $3 extra for Courier which got told includes tracking.
Receipt printed with tracking number as part of the receipt.
Tracking worked fine and person received it next day.
Now I’ve heard back from person saying NZ post wants them to pay $1 for tracking otherwise they won’t deliver parcel.
So they’re even incompetent to know they delivered it.
They communicated by email which guess they got from person tracking it their end, and person is armament it’s my parcel they’re asking it for.
They find it funny and have no intention going to post office to pay $1.
I also find it strange that the receipt printed the tracking number if not paid for, would think it would not print the number if not brought.