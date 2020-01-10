Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicNZ Post claims they undercharged by $1 try to collect.


1882 posts

Uber Geek


# 262214 10-Jan-2020 16:44
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Sent a Parcel Christchurch to Dunedin Courier Post.

Paid at Post Office $7 for A4 size bag which includes postage, $3 extra for Courier which got told includes tracking.

Receipt printed with tracking number as part of the receipt.

Tracking worked fine and person received it next day.

Now I’ve heard back from person saying NZ post wants them to pay $1 for tracking otherwise they won’t deliver parcel.

So they’re even incompetent to know they delivered it.

They communicated by email which guess they got from person tracking it their end, and person is armament it’s my parcel they’re asking it for.

They find it funny and have no intention going to post office to pay $1.
I also find it strange that the receipt printed the tracking number if not paid for, would think it would not print the number if not brought.

Create new topic
4225 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2389735 10-Jan-2020 16:53
Send private message quote this post

They communicated by email which guess they got from person tracking it their end, and person is armament it’s my parcel they’re asking it for.

 

To be honest it sounds like a scam,

 

 

 

How are they asking for the payment to be made, ??

 

and how have they gotten the receiver's email address??

 

The package will have a tracking number on it, Have they identified the specific tracking number ?

28523 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2389736 10-Jan-2020 16:55
Send private message quote this post

$3 doesn't include tracking. That's just the standard courier upgrade fee.

 

 

 
 
 
 


15316 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2389791 10-Jan-2020 17:16
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle:

 

$3 doesn't include tracking. That's just the standard courier upgrade fee.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The OP said that  they were told the $3 upgrade to courier also included tracking, so they were given incorrect information it sounds like. If they had known it was an extra $1 for tracking, they may not have purchased it.  But I would have thought all courier parcels were tracked anyway, as that is as much for the couriers protection than anyone. The time for them to chase up the undercharge would surely cost far more than $1 in time. Surely they have to follow common sense. Not enough common sense in many companies these days. I am dealing with a similar type of situation with a big company, who could easily solve the problem in 5 minutes at no cost to them, but instead I can't get past their overseas outsourced call centre staff in India who refuse to escalate it to a local manager. The quality of support from many companies these days is terrible, because they just follow flow charts and don't follow common sense, and often the people customers are forced to deal with don't have any authentication to deviate from the flow chart. .

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2389792 10-Jan-2020 17:26
Send private message quote this post

By default, the ticket used to upgrade a red bag to courier (non-signature) is automatically tracked. The $3 gets you both overnight and tracked.

 

 

15316 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2389794 10-Jan-2020 17:30
Send private message quote this post

Rereading it again, it does sound like a scam. The receiver doesn't even have the contract of carriage, so I wouldn't have though they wouldn't even have any right to send the receiver an email like that. Your trac and trace log on their website should infact show you any information like that, so you should just check it to make sure to see if there are any such messages on it. But it does make me wonder how a scammer could have got that info.



1882 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2389797 10-Jan-2020 17:39
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle:

$3 doesn't include tracking. That's just the standard courier upgrade fee.


 



Thanks, so probably not a scam as what I paid was $1 less.
I haven’t seen Email, but person sent to is a relative so not someone unknown to me. Guess there were other identifying things in Email as well.

See what happens, they are just going to ignore it.

15316 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2389800 10-Jan-2020 17:45
Send private message quote this post

rugrat:
sbiddle:

 

$3 doesn't include tracking. That's just the standard courier upgrade fee.

 

 

 

 

 



Thanks, so probably not a scam as what I paid was $1 less.
I haven’t seen Email, but person sent to is a relative so not someone unknown to me. Guess there were other identifying things in Email as well.

See what happens, they are just going to ignore it.

 

 

 

But why are they asking the receiver to pay, when the receiver didn't even have the contract of carriage? I would be quite annoyed that they had contacted the receiver to pay, and not you.

 
 
 
 


3012 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2389801 10-Jan-2020 18:07
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I think it sounds like this scam
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12265507




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

77 posts

Master Geek


  # 2389802 10-Jan-2020 18:08
Send private message quote this post

robjg63: I think it sounds like this scam
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12265507

I have heard of scams like this also

22836 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2389807 10-Jan-2020 18:25
Send private message quote this post

Stinks of BS to me. Possibly something where a courier driver is leaking details to scammers so they have legitish looking details to try to get you with?

 

If the thing is there then nz post cant do crap about it.




Richard rich.ms

22836 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2389812 10-Jan-2020 18:42
Send private message quote this post

Someone posted this scam to facebook - Click to see full size

 

 




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.