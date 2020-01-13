Cheers!
I have had a really bad experience with pavers in Auckland, ended up on Fair Go. The guys name isn't Guy is it?
Google Guy Silcock
I'd be careful paying upfront for much any more.
I would only offer 50% if the goods are not on site
Maybe unfair, but I would have thought that any experienced tradie with a good ongoing business track-record should have the wherewithal to obtain credit from suppliers. If that’s not the case and they have to pay upfront, it could indicate a perilous money situation, or supplier has had trouble with them paying in the past. I would be wary.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Builderscrack has a rating system from memory, but you could also check said tradesperson on NoCowBoys.
Like everyone else said, I'd be being just a wee bit careful and I'd limit how much I paid upfront. Perhaps something might be reasonable, but not all of it.
A reasonable tradie would be open to 50% until the goods are at least delivered.
But they also may have just been burned a few too many times so make it policy to request full payment for materials.
I'd say just have the conversation and find out the reasoning. As above, if cash flow is an issue for them then avoid parting with your cash at all costs.
Despite what I said above, I guess every trader has to start somewhere. Forty years ago, Mrs Code and I wanted to re-carpet our home - an expensive thing for us at the time.
We heard about a young guy who had just started a carpet business and he was offering sharp prices. He had - or more accurately, he could get - the carpet we wanted but he wanted us to pay up front. Because he had been in business for literally only a few weeks, we were wary and decided against going with him.
Turns out he’s still very much in business to this day and apparently has been quite successful - I still hear his ads on the radio. But we weren’t to know that at the time.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Until we got burned we were a lot more trusting. Interestingly, since our bad experience, no tradespeople have asked for materials upfront, but then the value of the items has been moderately low.
It could be legitimate, but I'd be wary. My view now, is whatever I pay upfront, I have to be prepared to lose.
chevrolux:
A reasonable tradie would be open to 50% until the goods are at least delivered.
But they also may have just been burned a few too many times so make it policy to request full payment for materials.
I'd say just have the conversation and find out the reasoning. As above, if cash flow is an issue for them then avoid parting with your cash at all costs.
this has been my experience as well; depending on the size of the job, a deposit to allow them to start the job and also demonstrate you aren’t a risk. You also normally have so many weeks to pay invoices - 7 day invoicing is uncommon, it’s normally monthly
The pavers supplier would not be charging the tradie upfront specially if they are not in stock. I would wait for pavers to be delivered to your house, pay 50% and pay remaining balance once work is complete.