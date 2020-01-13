Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicTradies and paying for materials up front


1194 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

# 262259 13-Jan-2020 12:17
Send private message quote this post

We have arranged via Builderscrack for a tradie to lay some pavers for us. He has ordered the pavers which will take 3 weeks to arrive but has invoiced us for them straight away. Should we pay in full or offer him half now / half on delivery and job started. Not sure what the norm is.

Cheers!

Create new topic
21745 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2390954 13-Jan-2020 12:23
Send private message quote this post

I have had a really bad experience with pavers in Auckland, ended up on Fair Go. The guys name isn't Guy is it?

 

Google Guy Silcock

 

I'd be careful paying upfront for much any more.

 

 



1194 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2390957 13-Jan-2020 12:29
Send private message quote this post

No, we’re in chch and different name. He has multiple very positive reviews to be fair so risk is probably low but still I don’t want to do anything I might regret.

 
 
 
 


5742 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2390961 13-Jan-2020 12:35
Send private message quote this post

I would only offer 50% if the goods are not on site

4074 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2390973 13-Jan-2020 13:03
Send private message quote this post

Maybe unfair, but I would have thought that any experienced tradie with a good ongoing business track-record should have the wherewithal to obtain credit from suppliers. If that’s not the case and they have to pay upfront, it could indicate a perilous money situation, or supplier has had trouble with them paying in the past. I would be wary.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

21745 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2390977 13-Jan-2020 13:08
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Builderscrack has a rating system from memory, but you could also check said tradesperson on NoCowBoys.

 

Like everyone else said, I'd be being just a wee bit careful and I'd limit how much I paid upfront. Perhaps something might be reasonable, but not all of it.

 

 

4304 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2390978 13-Jan-2020 13:17
Send private message quote this post

A reasonable tradie would be open to 50% until the goods are at least delivered.

 

But they also may have just been burned a few too many times so make it policy to request full payment for materials. 

 

I'd say just have the conversation and find out the reasoning. As above, if cash flow is an issue for them then avoid parting with your cash at all costs.

4074 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2390980 13-Jan-2020 13:24
Send private message quote this post

Despite what I said above, I guess every trader has to start somewhere. Forty years ago, Mrs Code and I wanted to re-carpet our home - an expensive thing for us at the time.

 

We heard about a young guy who had just started a carpet business and he was offering sharp prices. He had - or more accurately, he could get - the carpet we wanted but he wanted us to pay up front. Because he had been in business for literally only a few weeks, we were wary and decided against going with him.

 

Turns out he’s still very much in business to this day and apparently has been quite successful - I still hear his ads on the radio. But we weren’t to know that at the time.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 


21745 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2390983 13-Jan-2020 13:26
Send private message quote this post

Until we got burned we were a lot more trusting. Interestingly, since our bad experience, no tradespeople have asked for materials upfront, but then the value of the items has been moderately low.

 

It could be legitimate, but I'd be wary. My view now, is whatever I pay upfront, I have to be prepared to lose.

 

 

 

 

1973 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2390984 13-Jan-2020 13:30
Send private message quote this post

chevrolux:

 

A reasonable tradie would be open to 50% until the goods are at least delivered.

 

But they also may have just been burned a few too many times so make it policy to request full payment for materials. 

 

I'd say just have the conversation and find out the reasoning. As above, if cash flow is an issue for them then avoid parting with your cash at all costs.

 

 

this has been my experience as well; depending on the size of the job, a deposit to allow them to start the job and also demonstrate you aren’t a risk. You also normally have so many weeks to pay invoices - 7 day invoicing is uncommon, it’s normally monthly




________

 

Antonios K

 

Click to see full size

4014 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2391002 13-Jan-2020 13:40
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

The pavers supplier would not be charging the tradie upfront specially if they are not in stock. I would wait for pavers to be delivered to your house, pay 50% and pay remaining balance once work is complete.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.