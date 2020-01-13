Despite what I said above, I guess every trader has to start somewhere. Forty years ago, Mrs Code and I wanted to re-carpet our home - an expensive thing for us at the time.

We heard about a young guy who had just started a carpet business and he was offering sharp prices. He had - or more accurately, he could get - the carpet we wanted but he wanted us to pay up front. Because he had been in business for literally only a few weeks, we were wary and decided against going with him.

Turns out he’s still very much in business to this day and apparently has been quite successful - I still hear his ads on the radio. But we weren’t to know that at the time.