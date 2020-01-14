Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicHelp with returning an item to the TVShop


341 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 262278 14-Jan-2020 12:22
Send private message quote this post

My 89 year old neighbour, who doesn't sleep well and watches infomercials, has finally been brainwashed into purchasing an IWalk Treadmill from the Tv Shop. 

 

The advertisement says "It's suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels to improve health and stay in shape."

 

 

 

It turned up last week, I saw the courier arrive so I went over that evening and asked if she needed any help. 

 

The package had arrived and she couldn't lift it, so she had cut down the sides of the box, and then left it on the floor. We assembled it for her, set it up and watched while she tried it out - however at 89 years old her stride length is small and she was running to keep up with it at 1km/hour. It clearly wasn't suitable for her, and would be dangerous to use, the design is quite short so she could easily fall off the back and break a hip. 

 

Without trying to persuade her we suggested she have a think about it and we were happy to help her send it back under the 30 day trial period. 

 

So the next day together we called TVShop and asked to return it. 

 

 

 

She paid $750 on a credit card, if she returns it she will lose $100 in P&H, plus the return courier at her cost, plus any damage to the packaging (remember she had to cut the box open?). The cheapest return courier I can find is $155 through my work, other companies are quoting up to $200 to return it. 

 

If she keeps it they have offered her $100 refund, but then she is stuck with a treadmill she can't use. 

 

I did CC one of the Brand Developers managers into an email asking them to give some consideration to her circumstances when they did the refund, but at this stage she will be lucky to get back $450 from her purchase. I can see now why there are a few Iwalks for sale on trademe around the $400 mark. 

 

 

 

Any ideas as to my next step? Could I use Consumer Guarantees Act as not fit for purpose, given they targeted her age group but it's too fast? 

 

It's a hard lesson to learn as a pensioner. 

Create new topic
4231 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2391626 14-Jan-2020 12:33
Send private message quote this post

Take the 30 day refund and suck up sending it back by Courier....

 

It can be  expected that the goods be in good condition on return, not the packaging,

 

Just because you had to cut it to get it open should not be a problem, I mean what is a new box worth?? a couple of dollars?

 

The last thing they want is it cluttering up their life ( and house)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3006 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2391670 14-Jan-2020 12:39
Send private message quote this post

A couple of things.

 

1. What a great neighbour you are.

 

2. Any publicity that shows the TV shop in their true colours in good publicity. Seriously, $750 for that piece of junk?!

 
 
 
 


3489 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2391672 14-Jan-2020 12:48
Send private message quote this post

I miss 24hr tv that really was, not this infomercials between 11 and 5 garbage

 

You've exposed one of the big hooks for these campaigns. They're cheap to get, but the return fee alone and additional elevated P+H charges are through the roof. Basically they get 80% of the product price out of you either way in the end kept or not!

 

Similar to the magazine with extra bits to collect. First couple  below cost, look in the corner of the book and there's a disclaimer with the normal pricing once you sign up.

 

 

 

/edit let the naming suits commence!

 

https://www.mobilitycentre.co.nz/shop/crutches-walking-sticks/crutches/crutches-i-walk-free-crutch/ (surprised Apple hasn't already)



341 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2391790 14-Jan-2020 13:37
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

Take the 30 day refund and suck up sending it back by Courier....

 

It can be  expected that the goods be in good condition on return, not the packaging,

 

Just because you had to cut it to get it open should not be a problem, I mean what is a new box worth?? a couple of dollars?

 

The last thing they want is it cluttering up their life ( and house)

 

 

 

 

While that would be easiest, it's currently cluttering my own car, and life - I have assured her we will deal with it. 

 

But I will do anything I can to stop her losing $300 for a silly mistake. 

 

 

 

Their website says: 

 

(b) Goods must be returned fully disassembled and in a clean and as-new condition in their original packaging. Where goods are returned in damaged packaging or showing signs of excessive use, we will pass on to you any reasonable costs we incur in remedying the goods to a clean and as-new condition by deducting these costs from any purchase price refund. 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.