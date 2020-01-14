Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Interesting. Didn't even know this was in the pipeline. 

 

 

The Jump e-scooter rollout is part of Auckland Council's first official six-month e-scooter licensing period, which sees the total e-scooter cap lifted from 1875 (the limit for the two trial periods) to 3200.

 

Jump is sharing Auckland streets with the locally-owned Flamingo (the only survivor from the trial period), and two Singapore-owned players Neuron (whose rollout of 880 e-scooters into Auckland on Friday) and Beam. All four were judged to have a better "safety profile" than Lime and Wave, who failed to make the cut.

 

As well as the standard $1 unlock, 38c a minute, Neuron is offering three-day passes for $25, weekly passes for $33 and monthly passes for $89, which allow users to have unlimited rides for up to 90 minutes per day.

 

For Uber, the council's licensing decision - announced shortly before Christmas - was a case of swings and slides. The rideshare giant is a major investor in Lime, but has full-control of Jump, which it bought in 2018.

 

Uber will expand its Auckland presence again next month as it launches 655 of its Jump by Uber e-bikes in the city, which will cost $1 to unlock then 30 cents per minute.

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/news/article.cfm?c_id=3&objectid=12300190




Uber has had their Jump scooters in Wellington for a few months now and has just recently upgraded all the scooters to a new design with front suspension, which is quite an improvement. Very handy being able to use the same app that's used to request a car to also hire a scooter.




Didnt Auckland Council just kick limes out....




