Recomendations for a Smart phone that can take some punishment


# 262295 14-Jan-2020 18:17
Hi,

 

I have a 10 year old boy with Autism.... He loves watching music videos on his phone  it is his thing.

 

Unfortunately with him and part of his autism he has meltdowns and takes it out on whatever he is holding.
His phone takes a beating like thrown around.  We have been feeding him old phones but cant keep up now..

 

All he does is watch youtube music videos, that'the only thing it needs to do and be simple but be able to take a hammering... so case recommendations to go along side appreciated.

 

Don't mind paying a bit if it means lasting a bit.

 

Today he threw my old LG G3 which was one of my favourite phones, was sad to see it die.

  # 2392169 14-Jan-2020 18:25
What about a ruggedized phone like one of these for example?

 

https://catshop.co.nz/phones/cat-s41-phone-black.html

