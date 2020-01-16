Mum received a phone call this morning from someone claiming to be from IRD. Apparently they tried to refund her some money into her bank account they told her to check her email to claim the money. So she tells me about this cause shes not clued up on technology and all that and the email looks dodgy from the get go. It looked quite official and someone not clued up on technology could easily miss the signs it was a scam. First of all it wasnt coming from IRD at all. Weirdly It was from a xtra.co.nz email and they tried to mask their phishing domain with an official looking but obviously fake looking link from IRD.

The probably got everything else of google images or the official website itself for all the IRD promo materials etc. They tried to make it look legit and all that. Obviously we deleted the email, did a virus scan on her laptop. Found a few viruses, got rid of those. Hopefully thats the end of that. Luckily she didn't give away any vital personal information so hopefully we're in the clear. No idea how they got our landline though. That part is slightly unnerving. After this we are seriously considering dropping out landline. Since its kinda useless. And we both have mobile phones anyway. Just thought id let folks know about this.