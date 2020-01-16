Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic New IRD scam?


254 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 264321 16-Jan-2020 12:29
Mum received a phone call this morning from someone claiming to be from IRD. Apparently they tried to refund her some money into her bank account they told her to check her email to claim the money. So she tells me about this cause shes not clued up on technology and all that and the email looks dodgy from the get go. It looked quite official and someone not clued up on technology could easily miss the signs it was a scam. First of all it wasnt coming from IRD at all. Weirdly It was from a xtra.co.nz email and they tried to mask their phishing domain with an official looking but obviously fake looking link from IRD.

 

The probably got everything else of google images or the official website itself for all the IRD promo materials etc. They tried to make it look legit and all that. Obviously we deleted the email, did a virus scan on her laptop. Found a few viruses, got rid of those. Hopefully thats the end of that. Luckily she didn't give away any vital personal information so hopefully we're in the clear. No idea how they got our landline though. That part is slightly unnerving. After this we are seriously considering dropping out landline. Since its kinda useless. And we both have mobile phones anyway. Just thought id let folks know about this.




3056 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2399065 16-Jan-2020 14:42
Why is there no "quote" button?

 

Me, cutting and pasting the original post, like a damn caveman...

 

 

 

Rule of thumb: It you suspect it might be a scam, it almost certainly is.

 

Regarding phone numbers and email addresses: Lists are bought and sold in the Internet underworld; the more information a list contains, the more valuable it is. So someone may start with just a bunch of email addresses, which they will attempt to add street addresses or real names or phone numbers or (the holy grail) credit card numbers to. They will then on-sell their improved list (perhaps after trying a scam or two on it themselves) for more money.

 

So your mother should be alert for more phone calls and emails. :(

 

 

 

