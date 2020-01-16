I had 6.4mil Scoville Chocolate (called Instant Regret) at work yesterday - was offering it around to people. Had 3 pieces myself and the burn was indeed intense (made worse since I can't drink Milk). The reactions from people in the office were priceless.

MightyApe had it for sale but I seriously think that people at my work caused them to sell out. This is by-far the hottest thing I have eaten.