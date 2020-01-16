10 minutes later I can still feel the burn but not as bad as I expected.
Mental.
can you bring me back some?
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.
I had 6.4mil Scoville Chocolate (called Instant Regret) at work yesterday - was offering it around to people. Had 3 pieces myself and the burn was indeed intense (made worse since I can't drink Milk). The reactions from people in the office were priceless.
MightyApe had it for sale but I seriously think that people at my work caused them to sell out. This is by-far the hottest thing I have eaten.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router Guide | Community UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies
Make sure you pop a roll or two of toilet paper in the freezer - for later...
michaelmurfy:
I had 6.4mil Scoville Chocolate (called Instant Regret) at work yesterday - was offering it around to people. Had 3 pieces myself and the burn was indeed intense (made worse since I can't drink Milk). The reactions from people in the office were priceless.
MightyApe had it for sale but I seriously think that people at my work caused them to sell out. This is by-far the hottest thing I have eaten.
i get those ones all the time, it's a great snack!
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.
thats insane. I really enjoy spicy food (have a selection of firedragonchillis hot sauces) but thats some serious heat.
blackjack17: Just feeling a nice warm glow now. My wife is throwing up and seriously pissed at me for some reason
TIFU when...
About the hottest thing I have eaten was Monsoon Poon's firecracker chicken. That felt like my mouth cells were dying, one at a time. I'm still new to the hot foods game, but starting to get a taste for it though!
I have never really seen the point of eating food that is painful or uncomfortable. Food is is comfort, pleasure and existence.
Mike
Retired IT Manager.
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.
There is no planet B
I have one called "Grinders Death Nectar" that I had to sign a waiver in order to taste when in NOLA last year.
About a 20th of a teaspoon makes a large pot of chilli plenty hot enough, so my bottle ought to last about 100 years...!
It is an odd sauce because it only scores about 400,000 on the Scoville scale but it seems to perform well above that...!
MikeB4:
I have never really seen the point of eating food that is painful or uncomfortable. Food is is comfort, pleasure and existence.
As I said to a colleague who said much the same thing at a recent team lunch as I sweated my way through a super hot dish (Thai extra hot + several additional tablespoons of chilli)..
Endorphins and dopamine..
Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.