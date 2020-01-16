Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
933 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 264323 16-Jan-2020 13:11
My wife and I just tried a 6 million rated hot sauce in San Fran. You didn't really feel any thing at first and then the burn started. My wife was in tears although an ice cream is helping. Looking at her though I think she may be broken.

10 minutes later I can still feel the burn but not as bad as I expected.

128 posts

Master Geek


  # 2398972 16-Jan-2020 13:16
did you need just a tiny bit 🤣

15522 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2398974 16-Jan-2020 13:17
Mental.

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
11470 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2398975 16-Jan-2020 13:19
can you bring me back some?




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

/dev/null
9016 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2399002 16-Jan-2020 13:24
I had 6.4mil Scoville Chocolate (called Instant Regret) at work yesterday - was offering it around to people. Had 3 pieces myself and the burn was indeed intense (made worse since I can't drink Milk). The reactions from people in the office were priceless.

 

MightyApe had it for sale but I seriously think that people at my work caused them to sell out. This is by-far the hottest thing I have eaten.

 




Michael Murphy
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router Guide

1477 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2399003 16-Jan-2020 13:25
Make sure you pop a roll or two of toilet paper in the freezer - for later...

'That VDSL Cat'
11470 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2399010 16-Jan-2020 13:33
michaelmurfy:

 

I had 6.4mil Scoville Chocolate (called Instant Regret) at work yesterday - was offering it around to people. Had 3 pieces myself and the burn was indeed intense (made worse since I can't drink Milk). The reactions from people in the office were priceless.

 

MightyApe had it for sale but I seriously think that people at my work caused them to sell out. This is by-far the hottest thing I have eaten.

 

 

i get those ones all the time, it's a great snack!




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

864 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2399015 16-Jan-2020 13:40
thats insane. I really enjoy spicy food (have a selection of firedragonchillis hot sauces) but thats some serious heat.

 
 
 
 




933 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2399016 16-Jan-2020 13:42
Just feeling a nice warm glow now. My wife is throwing up and seriously pissed at me for some reason

533 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2399028 16-Jan-2020 13:48
blackjack17: Just feeling a nice warm glow now. My wife is throwing up and seriously pissed at me for some reason

 

TIFU when...

 

About the hottest thing I have eaten was Monsoon Poon's firecracker chicken. That felt like my mouth cells were dying, one at a time. I'm still new to the hot foods game, but starting to get a taste for it though!

14557 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2399029 16-Jan-2020 13:49
I have never really seen the point of eating food that is painful or uncomfortable. Food is is comfort, pleasure and existence.




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 

13710 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2399035 16-Jan-2020 13:58
I have one called  "Grinders Death Nectar" that I had to sign a waiver in order to taste when in NOLA last year.

 

About a 20th of a teaspoon makes a large pot of chilli plenty hot enough, so my bottle ought to last about 100 years...!

 

It is an odd sauce because it only scores about 400,000 on the Scoville scale but it seems to perform well above that...!





3942 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2399044 16-Jan-2020 14:03
MikeB4:

 

I have never really seen the point of eating food that is painful or uncomfortable. Food is is comfort, pleasure and existence.

 

 

As I said to a colleague who said much the same thing at a recent team lunch as I sweated my way through a super hot dish (Thai extra hot + several additional tablespoons of chilli)..

 

Endorphins and dopamine.. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

