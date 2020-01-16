Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicEnableMe Financial Advisers - anyone used them?


4314 posts

Uber Geek


# 264328 16-Jan-2020 14:42
Send private message quote this post

My partner and I have been saying it for a little while now, we should go and see a financial adviser to figure out how we can smash to mortgage off a bit quicker.

 

We know we spend a lot of money on useless things, and frankly don't care that we do. But figure if they can show us how to better put that money in to the mortgage then happy days..

 

My partner found EnableMe who had a statement on their website I found interesting: "If your annual income vs mortgage ratio is 1:4, we would expect you to get mortgage free in around 8 years". We fall in that category and so instantly my thought process was "well 8 years is better than the current 20 years our mortgage is on".

 

But then I kept reading and found this gem (link): "we use enableMe’s patented mortgage optimisation formula to repay your debt fast." Which made me go "run for the hills, this is pure bollocks". But perhaps I was too hasty to think that. 

 

Long story short, has anyone used their services? Was it worth while? Are you really killing your mortgage as fast as expected?

 

 

Create new topic
605 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2399070 16-Jan-2020 14:47
Send private message quote this post

Go to your bank, and get them to explain to you how to pay your mortgage off in 8 years.




BlinkyBill

605 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2399071 16-Jan-2020 14:49
Send private message quote this post

You could estimate this for yourself using your bank’s online mortgage calculator, using different repayment options and amounts. For example, increasing your payment amount to the equivalent of 13 months of repayments, over 12 months, would save a few years just by itself.

 

then go to your bank for a refined answer.




BlinkyBill

 
 
 
 


2291 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2399075 16-Jan-2020 14:52
Send private message quote this post

Yep, used them a few years back for 1 year. That was enough to get us to better understand how we were spending and how we could restructure to use our money in better ways. 

 

You could probably pull together the same advise from other sources but having to turn up and go through your spending with an advisor on a regular basis helped to keep us in check.




Delete Social Media

 


My thoughts are my own and are in no way representative of my employer.



4314 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2399078 16-Jan-2020 15:00
Send private message quote this post

BlinkyBill:

 

You could estimate this for yourself using your bank’s online mortgage calculator, using different repayment options and amounts. For example, increasing your payment amount to the equivalent of 13 months of repayments, over 12 months, would save a few years just by itself.

 

then go to your bank for a refined answer.

 

 

Appreciate the input. Obviously we know we can do that, but so far have chosen not to as no one is making us.

 

Just looking for feedback in enableMe.



4314 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2399080 16-Jan-2020 15:02
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

geekiegeek:

 

Yep, used them a few years back for 1 year. That was enough to get us to better understand how we were spending and how we could restructure to use our money in better ways. 

 

You could probably pull together the same advise from other sources but having to turn up and go through your spending with an advisor on a regular basis helped to keep us in check.

 

 

Thanks. Yea the assumption is we should be able to gain the knowledge of the period of something like a year and then take it from there.

 

I do like the analogy they use of 'personal trainers'. For me a PT is what kept me going to the gym until a point where it became enjoyable and now I don't need the PT anymore.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.