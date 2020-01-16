My partner and I have been saying it for a little while now, we should go and see a financial adviser to figure out how we can smash to mortgage off a bit quicker.

We know we spend a lot of money on useless things, and frankly don't care that we do. But figure if they can show us how to better put that money in to the mortgage then happy days..

My partner found EnableMe who had a statement on their website I found interesting: "If your annual income vs mortgage ratio is 1:4, we would expect you to get mortgage free in around 8 years". We fall in that category and so instantly my thought process was "well 8 years is better than the current 20 years our mortgage is on".

But then I kept reading and found this gem (link): "we use enableMe’s patented mortgage optimisation formula to repay your debt fast." Which made me go "run for the hills, this is pure bollocks". But perhaps I was too hasty to think that.

Long story short, has anyone used their services? Was it worth while? Are you really killing your mortgage as fast as expected?