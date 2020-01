My Prius Alpha came without a spare tyre, just a reinflation kit -- presumably not much use if you have torn a tyre. So I bought a full-size spare wheel and tyre (an import from Japan), and the tyre fitted is a Dunlop Dig-tyre Studless DSX (a snow tyre, I believe).

Question is -- would this tyre be OK to use as a spare under the usual NZ conditions, or should I replace it with a conventional tyre?

Thanks for your help