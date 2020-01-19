Hi All,

I recently wrote in another thread I have a 10 year old with Autism and was busy trying to find a way to keep him with a phone so he could keep watching his music videos as tends to get a bit violent with phones now and then! :)

I am just curious however in NZ society on how we view special needs.

My wife took my son to Albany pools this afternoon at about 3:45pm. It is a brave thing, he is non verbal, has no patience for waiting etc and doesn't understand much at all, he is in the top 2% severity in the country.

She got to the pools and worst case scenario, one pool was closed and there was a queue, she explained to the staff that he is special needs.

Their reply "no exceptions, its unfair on others"

So he stresses out, she stresses out... and he starts self harming, luckily he got in before it became a meltdown.

I'm stunned, surely as a society we should be able to make exceptions? especially in a council/rate payer funded pool..

While I always hate people that cut in line, if there is a legit reason then surely most people would be ok?

I know there might be different opinions, but just curious, are we expecting too much?