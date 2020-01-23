Apparently there is a new SMS-based scam targeting ANZ Bank customers:

Please be aware that customers are being targeted with phishing text messages advising them that their ANZ OnlineCode security settings have expired and they need to click on a link to maintain the security of their account. Upon clicking, the customer is then sent through to a fake site that looks like the ANZ Internet Banking login page.

If you get a text message of this kind, delete it immediately.Do not click on the link or provide any information.

If you have inadvertently provided your details, please call us immediately on 0800 269 296 (international +64 4 470 3142).

Remember to only log in to online banking via www.anz.co.nz. ANZ doesn't send links to Internet Banking through text or email.